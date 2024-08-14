New Peacock Docuseries Goes in the Huddle with Notre Dame Football's 2024 Season

Go behind the scenes with one of the most historic programs in college football history.

Even as the summer heat lingers, you can almost feel it in the air: college football is just around the corner, and the excitement as the days tick down to the start of the 2024 football season is almost palpable.

Of course, that goes double if you happen to be hanging anywhere within scoring distance of South Bend, Indiana, where the buzz surrounding the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (all 2024 Irish home games can be caught exclusively on NBC and Peacock) couldn’t be thicker, as one of the game’s most storied programs preps for a marquee season opener against a hungry SEC foe.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Notre Dame’s 2024 Football Schedule

Just in time to get extra-hyped before the Irish start the season against Texas A&M on August 31, Peacock is dialing up Here Come the Irish, a Peacock original docu-series that offers an unprecedented peek behind the scenes into Notre Dame football — both on and off the field. Here Come the Irish drops its first pair of episodes beginning Thursday, August 29, followed all throughout the 2024 season with new installments that offer never-before-seen access into Notre Dame’s rich gridiron tradition.

Here Come the Irish trailer goes inside 'absolutely massive’ expectations of Notre Dame football

Notre Dame is one of those enviably few college football names that leaves no fan on the fence: Either you love the Fighting Irish, or you simply love being a hater. Either way, Here Come the Irish makes for must-watch viewing, diving deep into the “absolutely massive” expectations (as head coach Marcus Freeman puts it) that are all part and parcel of maintaining the golden-helmet luster that sustains one of the sporting world’s most iconic programs.

Featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Notre Dame insiders — like current QB Riley Leonard and CB Benjamin Morrison, plus championship-winning former coach Lou Holtz, Freeman himself, and many more — Here Come the Irish documents life inside Notre Dame football from an insider’s point of view.

RELATED: Where Are All the Big Ten Conference College Schools Located?

Here’s the series breakdown, straight from Peacock:

On the field, witness the intense training regimens, strategic game preparations, and the electrifying atmosphere of game days. Off the field, the series delves into the academic commitments, personal stories, and the motivation to be college football's best. Through exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and a deep dive into the rich history of Notre Dame football, this series paints a comprehensive picture of the dedication, perseverance, and spirit that define this legendary program.

When does Here Come the Irish stream on Peacock?

Peacock Original 'Here Come The Irish'. Photo: Peacock

The first two episodes of Here Come the Irish will debut exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, August 29, followed throughout the 2024 college football season by fresh installments that keep the buzz going. Episodes 3 and 4 will debut on Thursday, December 5; Episodes 5 and 6 will debut on Thursday, December 19; and the finale will debut on Thursday, January 16 of 2025.

Need some actual Notre Dame football to go with Here Come the Irish? NBC and Peacock have you covered, serving as the exclusive source for every live home game throughout the 2024 season. Check out the full 2024 Notre Dame football schedule here!