Where to Watch Packers vs. Eagles, Friday Night Exclusively on Peacock

The NFL is heading to Brazil for the very first time, and we've got all the details on the matchup.

After spending the last several years launching select games in European cities, the National Football League heads to South America for the very first time on opening weekend to play its first-ever game in Brazil, and you can catch all the action exclusively on Peacock.

Yes, two NFL teams will face off in Sao Paulo's Corinthians Arena on Friday, marking a football matchup like none ever seen in the country. But who's playing, and how do you watch? We've got all the details.

RELATED: All the NFL's Rule Changes for the 2024 Season

While the season's Kickoff Game will feature two major AFC players in the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens (on Thursday, September 5 on NBC and Peacock), the second game of the 2024 season will star two key NFC teams both hoping to build on last season. The Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Brazil for the first game in their conference this year, and it promises to be a battle of playoff contenders.

When is the Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game? The Green Bay Packers play the Philadelphia Eagles Friday, September 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET. In a relatively rare occurrence for the NFL, the game is taking place on a Friday, which is a break from the typical Sunday, Monday, and Thursday NFL football schedule. The game will stream exclusively on Peacock.

Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles stiff arms Justin Hollins #47 of the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Where to watch the Packers vs. Eagles game in Brazil? The NFL's first-ever game in South America will stream live on Peacock, and only on Peacock. Yes, the game is exclusive to Peacock and that's the only place to watch it. The action kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday, September 6, and is sure to offer NFL fans something they've never seen before, while also promising a very solid game of football. To watch, you'll have to subscribe to Peacock. Enjoy Peacock for $4.99 per month for four months as part of a limited time offer. Use code TGIF.

What to expect from the Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on Peacock

Both Green Bay and Philadelphia are coming off trips to the NFL Playoffs, but their runs ended in different ways. The Packers, led by rising star quarterback Jordan Love, upset the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round last year, cementing themselves as future contenders even though they were defeated the following week by the Detroit Lions. On the other side of the coin, the Eagles went into the playoffs as potential championship contenders, only to be upset in the Wild Card round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

RELATED: The Full 2024-2025 NFL Season

That means both teams are heading into this season hoping to improve on last year's performance, and Philly in particular has something to prove. They'll try to make a statement with the help of quarterback Jalen Hurts and new running back Saquon Barkley, while the Packers and Love will be setting out to prove that they've got what it takes to go the distance in the NFC.

Tune into NBC and Peacock all season for Sunday Night Football every weekend.