Where to Watch Ohio State vs. Purdue - Mens College Basketball (Jan. 21, 2025)

Two of college sports' biggest brands are tipping off on the hardwood - here's how to watch!

Two of the biggest brands in the Big Ten face off on the hardwood, with Purdue looking to keep its tournament resume and high ranking intact as the Boilermakers take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The conference schedule is still early, but the Boilermakers (15-4, 7-1) — currently ranked No. 11 in the AP Top 25 and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll — look poised to make a strong run into the postseason once March arrives. Ohio State (10-8, 2-5) is clinging to an overall winning record, but looking to notch a signature win in conference play to bolster its own hopes.

Where to watch Ohio State vs. Purdue mens college basketball game? The Ohio State vs. Purdue game will stream exclusively on Peacock, with tipoff season for 7:30 p.m. ET. On Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

John Mobley Jr. #0 of the Ohio State Buckeyes dribbles up court during the first half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kohl Center on January 14, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Photo: John Fisher/Getty Images

Purdue is currently ranked second in the Big Ten, just one game behind Michigan State. The Boilermakers are led by forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, who is averaging just under 18 points per game, along with guard Braden Smith, who is adding more than 15 points per game.

The Buckeyes are currently 16th in the Big Ten, five games behind conference leader Michigan State. Ohio State is led by guard Bruce Thornton, who average 17.4 points per game, along with forward Devin Royal who contributes just under 14 points per game.

The Purdue vs. Ohio State game is one of dozens of exclusive Big Ten college basketball games airing on Peacock all season long, with select games also airing nationally on NBC.

