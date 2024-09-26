Where to Watch the Nebraska vs. Purdue Big Ten College Football Game - Peacock Exclusive

Something You've Never Seen Before | The Wild Robot | NBC

The Boilermakers and Cornhuskers face off in Big Ten action, exclusively on Peacock.

Week 5 of the already scintillating 2024 college football season is upon us, and Peacock has you covered with access to games that you don’t want to miss.

One of those games is a key Big Ten matchup this Saturday between the the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1, 0-1 in conference) and the Purdue Boilermakers (1-2, 0-0 in conference) airing exclusively on Peacock.

Led by second-year coach Ryan Walters, Purdue will be hosting the Cornhuskers at Ross–Ade Stadium on the campus of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Boilermakers are trying to bounce back from a 38-21 loss to Oregon State, hoping to build on their two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

RELATED: Which Teams Are in the Big 10 for the 2024 Football Season?

Under their own second-year coach, Matt Rhule, Nebraska is also trying to rebound. The Cornhuskers lost their first game of the season last week in a 31-24 overtime loss to Big Ten foe, No. 19 Illinois.

Historically, Purdue and Nebraska couldn't have played each other much more evenly. They each have six wins and and six losses historically, with this matchup tilting the overall advantage to the eventual winner.

Quarterback Hudson Card #1 hands off the ball to running back Reggie Love III #23 of the Purdue Boilermakers during the third quarter of the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Corvallis, Oregon. Photo: Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

When does the Purdue vs. Nebraska college football game kick off? The Purdue Boilermakers kick off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Big Ten college football action beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Where can you watch the Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Purdue Boilermakers college football game? The Big Ten college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Purdue Boilermakers is streaming exclusively on Peacock, which means the NBCU streaming service is the only place to catch it.

The Boilermakers vs. Cornhuskers is just one of the highly anticipated Big Ten college football games on Saturday, which caps off at 7:00 p.m. ET with No. 3 Ohio State vs. Michigan State on Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock. Outside of the Big Ten, No. 16 Notre Dame will be hosting No. 15 Louisville at 3:30 ET, exclusively on Peacock.

Currently, there are two Peacock subscriptions to choose from: a Premium plan for $7.99 a month (including ads) and Premium Plus for $13.99 a monthly (with no ads). There is also a student-discount Premium plan that’s $1.99 for an entire year of access.