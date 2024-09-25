Where to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State - Big Ten Match-up Exclusively on Peacock

This week, two storied Big Ten college football programs clash on Peacock, and we've got all the details.

It's officially time for college football conference matchups in the Big Ten, and that means everyone's going to be bringing their best. A good conference record can get you a spot in the conference championship, but it can also earn you bragging rights, and as football viewers, we're the beneficiaries.

Anything can happen in a key Big Ten conference matchup, especially one with a long history, and this week on Peacock, we get an interesting one when the Ohio State Buckeyes head to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans. Here's everything you need to know.

What time does the Ohio State vs. Michigan State football game kickoff? On Saturday, September 28, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

Aidan Chiles, #2 Michigan State Spartans quarterback, during the game between Michigan State Spartans and Boston College Eagles on September 21, 2024, at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Photo: M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire

Where to watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan State Spartans college football game? Ohio State vs. Michigan State is a Peacock exclusive matchup, meaning it is only available to watch on the NBCU streaming service. So check out subscription plans now!

In addition to regular Big Ten and Notre Dame broadcasts on NBC, NBC Sports will also be bringing you exclusive games streaming live on Peacock throughout the season.

What to expect from Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Quite simply, the Buckeyes are the favorite here. They're the No. 3 team in the country right now, the top-ranked Big Ten school, and with Michigan on a bit of a descent, they're clearly angling for a Big Ten championship redemption story this year and a shot at a national title. Of course, they have to get through the gauntlet of the Big Ten first, including games against Michigan, Oregon, and Penn State, but they look very solid so far. They're undefeated, dominating opponents, and looking to keep momentum.

Meanwhile, Michigan State's going to do their best to land a shocking upset. After a disappointing 2023 season, the Spartans are off to a solid start in 2024, opening conference play with a win over Maryland and an overall 2-1 record so far, including last week's loss to a strong Boston College team. They're not really expected to be the spoiler in the Buckeyes' season, but that's the great thing about college football, especially when longtime conference foes duke it out. These teams have met more than 50 times over the course of more than 100 years, they've played every year since 2011, and most of the time Ohio State wins out. When Michigan State does show us something, though, magic can happen. So be sure to head on over to Peacock at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 28 to catch all the Michigan St. vs. Ohio State fireworks!

