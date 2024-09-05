Where to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football 2024

Our first big NFL Sunday of 2024 is here, and it ends with a key NFC matchup on Sunday Night Football.

The wait is over. Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season is finally here, and that means a whole weekend of football games, kicking off with Thursday night's matchup between the Chiefs and the Ravens on NBC and Peacock. By the time Sunday rolls around, we'll get a glorious full day of games for the first time this season, and it'll all be capped with the season premiere of Sunday Night Football.

So, to get you ready for the first SNF game of the season, here's a quick roundup of what you need to know before Sunday night.

Who's playing in the Sunday Night Football season premiere? The Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions will launch the new season of Sunday Night Football on September 8 at 8:20 p.m. ET. Catch it on NBC and Peacock.

Like NBC's Thursday night Kickoff Game, which features a rematch of the AFC Championship last season, Sunday Night Football's first week will feature a rematch from last season's NFC Wild Card round, as both the Rams and the Lions look to make it back to the playoffs again this season for a bigger and better showing this time around. That means this game is both a key matchup of major NFC powers and a potential preview of what we can expect at the end of the 2024-2025.

When is the Rams vs. Lions game? The L.A. Rams vs. Detroit Lions broadcast begins at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 8. As always with Sunday Night Football games, it will be preceded by Football Night in America, recapping the action of the day and looking ahead to the matchup of the night.

Where to watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions NFL football game? The Rams and the Lions will faceoff in the season premiere of Sunday Night Football on NBC, which streams simultaneously on Peacock. The action kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. To stream the game on Peacock, there is a limited time offer to enjoy Peacock for $4.99 per month for four months. Use code TGIF.

What to Expect from Rams vs. Lions

The Rams and the Lions last faced each other in the NFC Wild Card Playoff at the end of the 2023 season. It was a meaningful matchup, as it meant both Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford were playing their former teams, and in the end, the high-powered Lions offense and solid defense came away with a win. That cut the Rams' playoff hopes short, but the Lions went all the way to the NFC Championship game, where they fell to the 49ers by just three points at the end of a season that made them the NFL's current Cinderella story.

Now, the landscape has changed. The Rams are getting healthier, their offense is building on the success of late 2023 victories, and they've got a defensive that's still strengthening, even after the retirement of the legendary Aaron Donald. Meanwhile the Lions are no longer underdogs. Their star-studded offense, led by Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, is back in full force, and they've worked throughout the offseason to get their defense in fighting shape. Both teams are playoff contenders, but the Lions in particular are looking to make a statement and prove that 2023 wasn't a fluke. Meanwhile, the Rams are trying to get back to the Super Bowl after their successful 2022 championship run.

Bottom line: This is a game that feels primed to unleash a lot of offensive fireworks, and offer a preview of two of the NFC's best teams heading into the season. The question isn't whether they have the talent; it's whether they can stay strong all season long.

Check out the game on NBC and Peacock, and tune in every weekend for Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock all season long.