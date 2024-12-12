Where to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks - Sunday Night Football on NBC & Peacock

We've got just four weeks left in the 2024 NFL regular season, and that means it's crunch time. If you're leading your division, you've got to hold on to that top spot. If you're contending for a Wild Card playoff spot, you absolutely have to buckle down and make every game count, because only 14 teams are getting into the playoffs, and there's still a lot of competition.

That's why this week's Sunday Night Football showdown is so exciting. It's an NFC matchup featuring a team at the top of their division and a team fighting to hang on to a playoff spot in the toughest division in football right now, so let's take a closer look at what's coming to NBC and Peacock.

Who's playing on Sunday Night Football this week on NBC and Peacock? This week on Sunday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks, and both teams have a lot on the line.

The Packers are a very respectable 9-4 this season, but they're in the NFC North, which means they're running well behind both Detroit (12-1) and Minnesota (11-2). If they have any hope of making the playoffs, they need every last win to stay in the Wild Card hunt. Standing in their way are the Seahawks who, at 8-5, are leading the NFC West without a lot of wiggle room to hold on to that spot. Both teams really need this one to get the best possible playoff seed, so expect a battle.

What time does the Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks Sunday Night Football game kick off? The Packers and the Seahawks will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 15, from Lumen Field in Seattle. The game will air on NBC while streaming simultaneously on Peacock.

What to expect from Green Bay vs. Seattle on Sunday Night Football

As we've already discussed, this is a crucial game for both teams as they try to firm up their playoff standings, so expect everyone to bring their best. In the case of the Packers, that means quarterback Jordan Love will have to maintain composure, one of the League's best rushing attacks will have to be on point, and Green Bay's Top 10 defense will need to lock down Geno Smith and the Seahawks. The Packers are coming off a tough, close loss to Detroit last week, so they'll be looking to rebound, and their overall stability makes them the favorite.

But the Seahawks are on a hot streak. They've won four straight, including two games against division rivals. And while their offense and defense are not top ranked, they're also nowhere near the bottom. When they're firing on all cylinders, they can make some magic happen, particularly with a veteran presence like Smith in the pocket. Plus, and this is vital: They're playing in Seattle, in the loudest stadium in the NFL, which means the Packers have to play against an entire home field. That might be enough to give the Seahawks an edge.

Catch the Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football, December 15 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock!