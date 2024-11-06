Where to Watch Florida State vs. Notre Dame - Fighting Irish Football on NBC & Peacock

When the Florida State Seminoles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish collided back in 1993 for an iconic contest between the two top-ranked teams, all eyes were fixed on some of the highest drama ever seen in college football. But when the struggling Seminoles visit South Bend this Saturday, the storied matchup, broadcast on NBC and Peacock, will revive under entirely different circumstances.

Billed at the time as the “Game of the Century,” 1993’s Seminoles-Irish contest came with sky-high stakes: It was a rare chance to catch the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in the regular season, pitting top-ranked Florida State against a Lou Holtz-coached Irish squad who ultimately flipped the tables and toppled FSU coaching icon Bobby Bowden in a thrilling 31-24 victory.

While we won't see #1 vs #2 this time around, the stakes are still plenty high, with the Irish trying to stay in the College Football Playoff picture, and FSU looking to play spoiler.

What time does Florida State vs. Notre Dame kick off on NBC and Peacock? The Florida State Seminoles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish college football game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 9, from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Part of NBC's season-long broadcast slate for all Notre Dame home games, the Florida State-Notre Dame game will air exclusively on NBC and stream simultaneously on Peacock.

What to expect from Florida State vs. Notre Dame

Unlike that instant-classic 1993 game, the vibes surrounding this year’s Florida State-Notre Dame contest feel more like two titanic college football ships passing, rather than a head-on collision of equally-matched powerhouse programs.

Despite going 13-1 last year and suffering a heartbreaking near-miss chance at the College Football Playoffs, this year’s injury-plagued Florida State team has looked like a diminished shell of its typical winning self. Head coach Mike Norvell’s Seminoles enter Saturday’s Notre Dame game with a 1-8 record, their only win coming back in September in a close 14-9 victory over the California Golden Bears.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, approaches this weekend’s matchup well positioned to defend its early slot amid the field of this year’s contenders in the newly-expanded College Football Playoffs. The No. 10-ranked Fighting Irish are looking to bolster their 7-1 record, with head coach Marcus Freeman leading a nice rebound from the Irish’s only loss of the season — a shocking 16-14 stumble against Northern Illinois back in September.

Catch all the action Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET when Notre Dame and Florida State kick off on NBC and Peacock!