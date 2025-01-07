LEAK: Parvati Could Be a Cult Leader | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

Get ready for more case-hunting excursions on the Banker's Island — all hosted by Joe Manganiello.

Where to Watch Deal or No Deal Island's Season 2 Premiere

The day has finally arrived: It's time for the return of Deal or No Deal Island!

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Deal or No Deal Island on Tuesday, January 7 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Season 2 of the wild refresh of one of the most iconic game shows ever is just a few hours away. Here's everything you need to know about how, when, and where to tune in to Deal or No Deal Island's Season 2 premiere.

When is the Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 premiere? Watch the action-packed two-hour premiere of DONDI Season 2 on Tuesday, January 7 at 8/7c on NBC, or stream the premiere the next day on Peacock. Following premiere week, the series will occupy its regular time slot: Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

Where to watch the Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 premiere live There's only one place to catch the premiere live: NBC starting January 7 at 8/7c. However, if you can't tune in live, you do have another very convenient option.

Parvati Shallow, Dr. Will Kirby and David Genat for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Can you stream Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 episodes? Yes! All episodes — including the exciting Season 2 premiere — can be streamed on Peacock the day after they air, so fans can watch the thrilling series at their leisure based around the schedule that works best for them.

DONDI Season 1 winner Jordan Fowler talks strategy through the game

Jordan Fowler appears on Deal or No Deal Island Season 1 Episode 11 "Are You Tenacious?". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Season 1 winner Jordan Fowler walked away from the competition $1.23 million richer, and in a game where strategy means everything, she executed hers to perfection.

In a May 2024 interview with TV Insider, Fowler gave fans a peek inside her thought process ahead of the show that changed her life.

"My strategy going into it was twofold," she revealed. "One, kill it — and excursions, like really be a competitive player and never be in the bottom two. And then two, never be anyone's number one target. If I could do those two things, that would get me far enough, and then I can reevaluate and reassess the situation. So in order to satisfy the latter, which is all about not being anyone's number one, I really wanted to develop genuine connections with people."

As viewers already know, there's a thin line between developing connections with the other Contestants and letting greed set in, which is why everyone is excited for the Season 2 premiere. Tune in to find out what happens!