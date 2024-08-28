Eddie Murphy Reflects on His Iconic James Brown SNL Sketch | (Late Night with Jimmy Fallon)

Sixty years after Days of Our Lives premiered, the residents of Salem are still keeping things exciting.

Iconic Soap Opera Days of Our Lives' 60th Season Is Here — How to Watch Every Episode

The sand through the hourglass continues to drop as daytime drama Days of Our Lives marks a major television milestone.

The 60th season of the beloved soap opera kicked off on August 26, signaling a rare achievement most television series are never able to achieve.

Six decades into its impressive run, Days of Our Lives is showing no signs of slowing down as the residents of Salem continue to love, lie, and scheme their way through life’s triumphs and tragedies — all to the enjoyment of its most devoted fans.

So, just how can you catch the 60th season? Here’s everything you need to know:

How do I watch Days of Our Lives Season 60? Days of Our Lives is streamed exclusively on Peacock, after making the move from NBC in 2022. A new episode will release each weekday morning.

The iconic soap opera began in 1965.

Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), Doug Williams (Bill Hayes), Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) on Days of our Lives Season 11. Photo: Fred Sabine/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

What will happen on Days of Our Lives Season 60? Season 60 will be filled with plenty of gripping new storylines involving the Horton, Brady, Kiriakis, Hernadez, and DiMera families known to rule the fictional midwestern town, but show execs also promise there will be some nods to the past. Michael Sluchan, EVP, Current Scripted Programming and Limited Series for NBC and Peacock, told Soap Hub in February that the pivotal season will have some “exciting” and “forward-thinking” plotlines along with reminders of the “classic” Days of Our Lives storylines many may remember from the show’s early days.

Sluchan added that the show continues to be a “top performer” on Peacock and undoubtedly remains a fan favorite.

Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), Wendy Reardon (Tammy Townsend), Grandpa Shawn Brady (Frank Parker), Caroline Brady (Peggy McCay) on Days of our Lives Season 31. Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

“We are thrilled with the performance,” he said.

Where can I watch old episodes of Days of Our Lives? Need to brush up on all the latest drama in Salem before diving into Season 60? Peacock has you covered and has more than 250 episodes from Season 59 available to stream now.

Who is in the Season 60 Cast?

Days of Our Lives has an impressive list of talented actors and actresses that will bring the Season 60 drama to life including Brandon Barash, Eric Martsolf, Carson Boatman, Paul Telfer, Robert Scott Wilson, Raven Bowens, Mary Beth Evans, Dan Feuerriegel, Billy Flynn, Galen Gering, Stacy Haiduk, Deidre Hall, Jackée Harry, and Drake Hogestyn.

Other stars to watch out for this season include: Leo Howard, Ashley Puzemis, Linsey Godfrey, Suzanne Rogers, Tamara Braun, Cherie Jimenez, Abigail Klein, James Reynolds, Stephen Nichols, Josh Taylor and Lauren Koslow.