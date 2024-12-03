Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
When Is the 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Taken Down?
Even after Christmas has come and gone, you can catch a glimpse of the massive Norway Spruce all lit up.
Not long after the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in New York City, it’s lit up in a grand ceremony during NBC’s annual special, Christmas in Rockefeller Center. But even after Christmas has passed, the tree is still on display for the public to enjoy.
So how long is the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree up for? And where did the tree come from in 2024? Below is all the information you need to know to enjoy twinkly lights and beauty of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree this year, even after Santa has made his deliveries.
How long is the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree up for?
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be on display until mid-January 2025, so you’ll have plenty of time to visit the massive spruce in person.
Once it’s all decorated and lit up after the annual lighting ceremony on December 4, 2024, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be on display in all its twinkly glory every day from 5 a.m. to midnight. And on Christmas Eve, you can see the tree all lit up for a full 24 hours. But on New Year’s Eve, the tree will only be lit up from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
When did the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrive?
The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in Manhattan on November 9, 2024. The tree, estimated to be about 70 years old, comes from the Albert Family in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts. It was cut on November 7 and made the journey to Rockefeller Center in New York City over the next two days.
Erik Pauze, the head gardener for Rockefeller Center, had his eyes set on this specific tree since July 2020, as he shared with The Center Magazine. “I came from getting gas after staying overnight Tree searching. I saw the beautiful Norway Spruce as I drove down the road, and it was right in front of me,” he said. “I knocked on the door and met Earl Albert. I asked if he would someday consider donating the Tree to Rockefeller Center. His answer was immediately yes.”
Albert told TODAY that donating their family’s tree to Rockefeller Center is “probably one of the greatest honors” of his life, while his son Michael described it as a “tribute” to his mother, Leslie, who had passed away a few days before Pauze dropped by their home.
How can you watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting?
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony airs live on NBC and Peacock on December 4 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET during NBC’s annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center broadcast.
The holiday special is hosted once again by Kelly Clarkson and will feature a variety of festive performances from the Radio City Rockettes and several celebrities. Expect to see the Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Little Big Town, RAYE, and Thalia, as well as NBC’s TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin.
Right after the tree lighting, you can continue the festive vibes by watching Jimmy Fallon’s Holiday Seasoning Spectacular from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on December 4 on NBC and the next day on Peacock.