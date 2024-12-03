When Is the 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Taken Down?

When did the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrive?

The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in Manhattan on November 9, 2024. The tree, estimated to be about 70 years old, comes from the Albert Family in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts. It was cut on November 7 and made the journey to Rockefeller Center in New York City over the next two days.

Erik Pauze, the head gardener for Rockefeller Center, had his eyes set on this specific tree since July 2020, as he shared with The Center Magazine. “I came from getting gas after staying overnight Tree searching. I saw the beautiful Norway Spruce as I drove down the road, and it was right in front of me,” he said. “I knocked on the door and met Earl Albert. I asked if he would someday consider donating the Tree to Rockefeller Center. His answer was immediately yes.”

Albert told TODAY that donating their family’s tree to Rockefeller Center is “probably one of the greatest honors” of his life, while his son Michael described it as a “tribute” to his mother, Leslie, who had passed away a few days before Pauze dropped by their home.