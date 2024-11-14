Here's When Herrmann (David Eigenberg) Will Return to Chicago Fire

Herrmann has been absent for the past two Chicago Fire episodes, but he'll be back soon.

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) has been a beloved character on Chicago Fire since the pilot episode. We've watched him go through so much, from supporting his wife Cindy as she battled cancer to his own career ups and downs. Right now, he's readying to take the fire captain test, which could mean big things for his future.

"He’s not prepared," Eigenberg told TV Insider about how Herrmann feels about the test. "He’s got a wife and kids. He’s not very focused of a human being. He’s focused when the chips are down. He’s a little bit like my mother and father in real life. When the chips were down, they were there for each other, and the rest of the time it was a maelstrom. So I think he’s a little bit in that vein. And nothing goes easy for the character, Herrmann, and self-confidence is not his strong suit, although he can be blustery and blowing and he knows what’s right."

Fans may have noticed Herrmann was absent from Season 13, Episodes 6 and 7 of the show, but don't worry: He's coming back very soon.

Read, below, when fans can expect to see Herrmann on Chicago Fire again.

When will Herrmann return to Chicago Fire?

Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) appears in Chicago Fire Season 12 Episode 11. Photo: Adrian Burrows/NBC

After being absent for two recent episodes, Herrmann will return to Chicago Fire for the fall finale (Season 13, Episode 8: "Quicksand") on Wednesday, November 20 at 9/8c on NBC. The official episode synopsis reads, "Herrmann and Mouch prepare to take their officer exams; Cruz receives a chilling omen; Carver takes care of a dog after its owner is injured on a call. (This confirms we will be seeing Herrmann on screen.)

But is he ready to lead a firehouse, be it 51 or otherwise, in a captain capacity?

"Do the pants fit?" Eigenberg told NBC insider about Herrmann's hesitance to have a leadership position. "Do the shoes fit?...With the chief role, I would step into it, but you don't prepare for it. I mean, you do, but how does life unfold? You never know."

The only way to know for sure what happens is to keep watching Chicago Fire Season 13. On what fans can expect for the second half of episodes after the fall finale, Eigenberg has just three words: "Tranquility. Adventure. Psychosis."

