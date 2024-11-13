An Unexpected Guest Joined Severide for an Iconic Cigar Chat on Chicago Fire

Mikami Risks Her Job to Perform a C-Section on a Woman Who Is DOA | Chicago Fire | NBC

Severide (Taylor Kinney) has made it his mission to learn more about the tight-lipped Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) on Chicago Fire. And in Season 13, Episode 7 ("Untouchable"), he made serious progress in the form of a candid cigar chat.

Here's what happened:

Severide and Pascal's unlikely team-up on Chicago Fire

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) on Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 7. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

The action began in the previous episode — "Bird of Prey" — when Firehouse 51 handled a storage building fire and saved a man squatting inside. After the smoke cleared, Severide discovered an illegal ghost gun stash, leading him to call in Illinois State Police Captain Robert Bishop (Keith Kupferer). After Bishop shut down Severide's concerns and hastily overtook the investigation, Severide suspected foul play.

Severide took his concerns to Pascal, who initially brushed his concerns away. Severide retorted that if Pascal conspired with Bishop, Firehouse 51 wasn't the right place for him. At that, Pascal relented, confessing to Severide that he wasn't protecting Bishop — he was operating undercover with Internal Affairs to help gather evidence against him to bring down Bishop for good. After Severide realized Pascal was on the right side, they set out to get to the bottom of Bishop's misdeeds

Cut to Episode 7 ("Untouchable"), which felt like a buddy cop film starring Pascal and Severide as they continued investigating the storage building fire to prove Bishop set the building ablaze to steal the illegal guns. After realizing the squatter they saved was one of Bishop's goons who grabbed the guns, the stakes were further raised.

After catching wind of Severide and Pascal's interest in his actions, Bishop visited Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) at a highway rescue. Confused by his presence, Bishop told Stella he appreciated her husband's help with their investigation, which was a veiled threat for him to stop.

Meanwhile, Pascal arrived home to find an envelope addressed to him with pictures of him and Severide revisiting the storage building. Bishop was onto them, and the firefighters had no clue how far he would go to conceal his illegal actions. After considering the photos, Pascal told his wife to pack up and leave until they cleared the air.

Just as the tension reached a boiling point, Firehouse 51 got a shocking call about an engine fire at Bishop's residence. While encountering the fire in Bishop's garage, Severide wasted no time snooping to see if he'd find any illegal contraband. After discovering a trove of Cuban cigars worth $50,000 the police had probable cause to search Bishop's house.

"This can't be a coincidence, right?" Severide wondered, theorizing that Bishop's C.I. set the fire to avoid punishment for the messy operation. Pascal explained that the C.I. was probably long gone and that they should take the win and let it go.

Severide and Pascal's cigar chat was revealing

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) on Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 7. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Later, at the firehouse, Severide checked in with Pascal on the investigation and learned the police had found $1 million in cash and a massive Rolex collection, further damning the Illinois police captain.

"You look like you could use a break," Severide told him. "You smoke cigars?"

"I lived in Miami for 10 years. What do you think?" Pascal cheekily asked.

"Well, they're not Cubans, but I have a few stashed in my locker that aren't half bad," Severide explained, inviting his chief to one of his cherished cigar chats.

While merrily puffing outside 51, Severide told Pascal he'd asked around and learned Bishop's C.I. wasn't responsible for the fire in Bishop's garage — he was nowhere near the scene.

"Huh," Pascal pondered mindlessly.

"I keep thinking," Severide told him. "What are the odds of an engine fire in Bishop's car exactly when and where we needed it to happen?"

Pascal considered him carefully.

"Pretty low," Pascal said with a knowing glance. As Severide processed his words, Pascal continued. "All that matters is he won't be messing with our families again."

Severide considered Pascal with a smirk as they both took another drag. It appears Pascal occasionally veers from protocol to see justice served — the makings of a Firehouse 51 fan favorite.

