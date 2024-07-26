Biden and Harris press for a Gaza cease-fire and hostage deal in meetings with Netanyahu

Mezzo-soprano Axelle Saint-Cirel performed the song during the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

What Is the History of "La Marseillaise," the French National Anthem?

As Team USA and hundreds of other Olympians glided down the Seine on Friday, the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris created an an Opening Ceremony that was as spectacular as it was unique.

The parade of countries took place against a breathtaking backdrop provided by the city's most famous buildings, making their way down 6 kilometers of Paris' central river from the Pont d'Austerlitz to the Trocadero.

In addition to performances along the Seine by Lady Gaga, the metal band Gojira, and French musician Aya Nakamura, award-winning mezzo-soprano Axelle Saint-Cirel sang "La Marseillaise" — the soaring French national anthem — in a downpour as the French flag unfolded in the Trocadero.

Standing atop the historic Grand Palais on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, Saint-Cirel sang the anthem of the Republic of France while dressed by the House of Dior to evoke Marianne, the female figure who personified liberty after the French Revolution. (She is most famously portrayed in the 1830 painting La Liberté guidant le peuple by Eugène Delacroix, thought to have inspired both parts of Victor Hugo's Les Misérables and the Statue of Liberty.)

Lights shine under the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

What is French national anthem "La Marseillaise" about? The song was composed in 1792 by Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle, a French army officer, in Strasbourg. Originally titled "Chant de guerre pour l'Armée du Rhin" ("War Song for the Rhine Army"), it was a response to France's declaration of war against Austria (one of the events that inspired the French Revolution). The anthem gained its more famous name after being adopted by volunteer troops from Marseille who marched on the King's residence in the Tuileries Palace in Paris, one of the pivotal acts of the French Revolution, in August 1792. Their impassioned rendition quickly became popular among revolutionaries and "La Marseillaise" was declared the national anthem of France on July 14, 1795, per the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs The song's lyrics are a call to arms, urging citizens to fight against tyranny and oppression. "La Marseillaise" has been used during significant moments, including during Paris's liberation in World War II. It has remained a potent symbol of French national pride and revolutionary spirit, encapsulating the country's enduring values of liberty, equality, and fraternity. Composer Victor le Masne devised a new musical arrangement for the song in preparation for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony.

Axelle Saint-Cirel sings the National Anthem on top the Grand Palais during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 26, 2024. Photo: PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images