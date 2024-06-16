What Happened to Stephanie March's A.D.A. Alex Cabot on Law & Order: SVU?

Why did Alex Cabot leave SVU?

After three years prosecuting cases with the SVU detectives, Cabot left the D.A.'s office in Season 5, Episode 4 ("Loss") — but not exactly on her own terms.

Cabot was prosecuting drug cartel member Rafael Zapata Gaviria (Jacinto Taras Riddick), who had raped and murdered an undercover New York police officer agent participating in a two-year Drug Enforcement Agency investigation. Zapata was served a search warrant and subsequently arrested with help from a single confidential informant: DEA agent Tim Donovan (Josh Hopkins), who not authorized to provide information to the NYPD.

In pre-trial motions, Zapata's lawyer challenged the legality of the confidential informant, whom the judge then demanded to speak with. Cabot's boss, D.A. Arthur Branch (Fred Thompson), told her to cut a deal to protect Donovan and the federal investigation.

But after Cabot offered the deal — which he rejected — Zapata tried to attack her. Then, the Department of Justice got a court order to prevent the judge from speaking to Donovan, scuttling the case.

In the interim, the feds had recorded two cartel members threatening Cabot and her mother, which Donovan played for her. Benson and Stabler offered to serve as her armed escorts until a better security detail could be established. But when they left the building to take Cabot home, they watched as Donovan was killed in a car bombing.

Cabot didn't want to drop the case, but Branch forced her hand. After judge dismissed the charges, federal marshals arrested Zapata on the spot for Donovan's murder; they'd already connected him to the car bomb. The squad later learned that he planned to flip on the cartel leader, Cesar Velez, which would allow for his extradition

After a conversation over drinks with the squad in which Cabot revealed she was utterly disillusioned with the system, she left with Benson and Stabler and was shot outside the bar in an apparent drive-by.

The squad was next seen mourning her death and learning that Zapata had been killed in prison. Benson and Stabler were ordered to meet up with one of the DEA agents that night... who showed up with an injured, but definitely alive, Cabot. She said she was being taken into protective custody until Velez was arrested "or otherwise dealt with," and reports of her death needed to stand until then.