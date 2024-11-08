Where to Watch the Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football (November 10, 2024)

The regular NFL season is all about the top teams vying for victory in their respective divisions. Win against conference opponents, emerge with a good record, and there's a very strong chance you'll get a great spot in the playoffs. It's about winning, yes, but it's also about positioning within a given conference.

But conference games aren't the only ones worth watching. This is the time of year when teams from opposing conferences meet for bragging rights and to improve their overall records, yes, but it's also a time when certain cross-conference matchups could potentially be Super Bowl previews. This week on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock, we get one such matchup, as two division leaders meet in primetime.

Who's Playing on Sunday Night Football this week, November 10, 2024? This week on Sunday Night Football, the Houston Texans will play host to the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium.

The NFC North-leading Lions are coming off an exciting division win, while the the AFC South-leading Texans are coming off a troubling primetime loss. But for both teams, it's a chance to make a statement on Sunday night as they look ahead to potential playoff berths.

When does the Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans SNF football game kickoff time? Like every Sunday Night Football game this season, the Lions and the Texans will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET, and air on NBC and stream simultaneously on Peacock. (Check out Peacock's subscription plans now!)

What to expect from Lions vs. Texans

Both teams are coming into this game as leaders in their respective divisions, but obviously that's not the whole story. The Texans are leading the AFC South, yes, but they're the only team in their division with a winning record at the moment. At 6-3, that's good enough for fourth place in the AFC playoff picture. Then there's the Lions, who have risen to become not just the clear leaders of the NFC North, but the best team in the NFC right now, with a 7-1 record and a staggering league-best point differential of +110.

Even though they're the road team, the Lions, led by quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, are the clear favorites in this competition, and the clear favorites to lead the NFC heading into the playoffs. But that doesn't mean a momentum shift is unavoidable. All it takes is one key loss to shift the balance of power, and the Texans just might be in a position to make that happen.

The Texans are playing at home, they've already turned in convincing wins against teams like Buffalo (the second-best team in the AFC right now), and they're coming off a long wait, during which they've been prepping for the Lions and thinking about a tough loss to the Jets in a Thursday night game. All of that is reason to believe that quarterback CJ Stroud and his Texans offense will come out swinging on Sunday Night Football, and they just might have what it takes to hand the Lions their second loss of the season.

Catch the Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, November 10 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock!