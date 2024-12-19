Where to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys - Sunday Night Football on NBC & Peacock

This week on Sunday Night Football, the Bucs pay a visit to the Cowboys as they try to clinch their division.

As the regular season comes to a close, we've got just two episodes of the regular Sunday Night Football broadcast on NBC and Peacock left this season, and both are set to feature teams aiming for a shot at playoff glory in the NFC.

So, while we still can, let's savor these last couple of weeks of Sunday night glory and take a closer look at the pre-Christmas matchup headed our way this weekend.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Sunday Night Football's Broadcast Team

Who's playing on Sunday Night Football this week on NBC and Peacock? This Sunday, December 22, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Dallas Cowboys for a primetime Sunday Night Football game.

It's the Cowboys' third and final Sunday Night Football appearance this season, and the first for the Bucs, who are going to do their best to keep a four-game win streak alive and move one step closer to a playoff berth. For the Cowboys, it's just about trying to keep hope alive for next season at this point, and putting on a show in front of a home crowd.

Amani Oruwariye #27 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with DeMarvion Overshown #13 and Israel Mukuamu #24 after intercepting a pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on September 26, 2024. Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

What time does the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday Night Football game kick off? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 22, from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will air on NBC while streaming simultaneously on Peacock. (Check out Peacock's subscription plans now!)

What to expect from Tampa Bay vs. Dallas on Sunday Night Football

This has not been the Cowboys' year, especially at home. Their overall record is 6-8, but their record in AT&T Stadium is 1-6, and they spent the first several weeks of the season with a very odd home losing streak on their backs. That streak has since been broken, but new problems have arisen, particularly the season-ending injury of quarterback Dak Prescott. What was supposed to be the franchise year for the offensive leader, who signed a massive new contract to kick off the season, has instead turned into a kind of regrouping season, as they Cowboys hope to mitigate damage and, in a division dominated by the Eagles and the Commanders, look to do better next year.

RELATED: NFL Divisions Explained

Then there are the Bucs, who are leading the NFC South with an 8-6 record that, while not at the top of the conference, should be good enough to land them in the playoffs at season's end, if they keep their winning ways alive. They've won four in a row, including a statement win over the Chargers in Week 15, and quarterback Baker Mayfield is having another very solid season at the helm of this offense. They're certainly not the best team in a stacked NFC this season, but they've got a shot at doing something big if they can just hold on through the final weeks of the season. In Dallas, they've got a very good chance to keep the momentum going.

Catch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, December 22 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock!