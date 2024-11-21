Where to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football

We're in the final weeks of the 2024 NFL regular season, which means it's statement time for a lot of teams. Some are doing their best to prove they belong at the very top of the playoff bracket, while others are just trying to squeak by with a Wild Card spot. Either way, it means some very exciting football for all of us.

This week on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock, we get an NFC showdown between two teams with something to prove. In one corner, you've got a team trying to prove they have what it takes to make the playoffs again, and on the other, you've got a team who's out to prove their recent success wasn't a fluke, and they still have what it takes to be among the league's very best. Let's take a closer look at this week's Sunday Night Football matchup.

Who's playing on Sunday Night Football this week, November 24? This week on Sunday Night Football, the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles will head to the West Coast to take on the Los Angeles Rams, who've rebounded after an early season skid and are looking to claim a Wild Card slot in the looming playoffs. Both teams are key NFC powers, both have a shot at playoff glory, and this game could be a tone-setter for everything that comes next.

On Sunday, November 24, the Bengals and Chargers kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC while streaming simultaneously on Peacock.

What to expect from Sunday Night Football's Eagles vs. Rams matchup

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a pass during play against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Eagles are one of the NFL's hottest teams. After starting the season 2-2, they've now won six straight games, including convincing wins against all three of their NFC East rivals. That means they're division leaders, and they're tied with the Vikings for second-best in the entire NFC (behind only the Detroit Lions). A prime playoff slot is within their grasp as long as they keep winning, and they're in a very good position to keep winning.

Why? Well, the Eagles have the Number 1 defense in the league right now in terms of yards allowed, the best rushing game in the league thanks to a powerhouse season from Saquon Barkley, and the fifth-best offense in the league overall. After struggling last season and getting off to a slow start this season, they're firing on all cylinders heading down the home stretch.

But don't count out the Rams. They started the season 1-4 and have since gone 4-1. They're one of only two teams to beat the Vikings so far this year, and they've won against division rivals Seattle and San Francisco. That puts them second (behind Arizona) in the NFC West, and while a few other things would have to break their way to make things work, their 5-5 record still puts them within striking distance of a playoff spot. They've still got weapons like quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, though they've had some trouble staying healthy. But when they're really moving, they can do special things. They'll have a very tough time against a powerful Eagles defense, but if the Rams can pull off a victory in front of a home crowd on Sunday night, they'll make quite a statement.

