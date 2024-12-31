Where to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions - Sunday Night Football

Ever Wonder How the Super Bowl Got Its Name? | NFL Football | NBC Sports

It's the last Sunday Night Football game of the regular season, and we're going out with a bang.

We've made it to the end of the NFL regular season. It's been more than four months of intense football, and now, with the postseason looming, there are still a few things left to settle.

One of those things, the title of the best division in football this season, will be decided this weekend, and it'll be decided on the biggest regular season stage of them all: Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock. Let's take a closer look at the matchup.

Who's playing on Sunday Night Football this week (Sunday, January 5, 2025)? This week on the regular season finale of Sunday Night Football, the NFC's two best teams will meet in one final showdown to determine their postseason fates: The Minnesota Vikings will head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions, and settle once and for all who rules the NFC North.

Both teams have just two losses, both have been red-hot all year long, and both are looking to secure their place at the top of the conference. The winner gets not just the division title, but a first-round bye in the playoffs, joining the AFC's Kansas City Chiefs in simply watching the Wild Card round unfold.

Aaron Jones #33 of the Minnesota Vikings is tackled by Jack Campbell #46 of the Detroit Lions in the first quarter of a game at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: David Berding/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 5, from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. The game will air on NBC while streaming simultaneously on Peacock.

What to expect from Minnesota vs. Detroit on Sunday Night Football

The Vikings are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. After dropping their only two losses in October, they've won nine straight games, including a key divisional victory over Green Bay last week. On the strength of quarterback Sam Darnold's performance at the head of a high-powered offense, they've become an especially dangerous team in football's most dangerous division.

Now, they've got a chance to land the top seed in the NFC, but there's one team standing in their way. The Detroit Lions, with the NFC's best offense, dropped their second loss of the season in a thriller against Buffalo back in mid-December, but they still rank as arguably the most exciting team in the league, and most importantly for this matchup, they've already beaten the Vikings once this season. A win on Sunday would secure their place as the best team in the NFC and give the Cinderella Story of the 2024 playoffs a chance to shine bright in the 2025 postseason.

There's a lot at stake for both teams, and everyone's going to do their best to leave it all on the field. If everyone can stay healthy, it should be one of the best Sunday night games we've seen this season.

Catch the Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, December 29 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock!