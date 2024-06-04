Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Tony Goldwyn and His Wife Jane Musky Are a Hollywood Power Couple
You can go ahead and thank this amazing woman for the unforgettable villain in the movie Ghost.
While he has successfully charmed audiences as Law & Order's fearless D.A. Nicholas Baxter, the woman Tony Goldwyn has spent over three decades charming is Hollywood production titan Jane Musky.
Goldwyn is still full of love for his longtime partner.
“Jane is just the most incredible human being that I know, and she is just a very salt of the earth person," Goldwyn told TODAY's Hoda Kotb in 2019. "I knew when I was 21 when I met her, I'd better hang on because I’ll never come across this again."
Who is Tony Goldwyn's wife, Jane Musky?
Musky is an accomplished production designer whose impressive portfolio of Hollywood films includes projects like Raising Arizona (1987), When Harry Met Sally (1989), Glengarry Glen Ross (1992), Mona Lisa Smile (2003), and several other award-winning films.
Like Goldwyn, Musky's career in Hollywood has spanned decades, with some of her recent production design credits including Hustlers (2019) and 2022's The People We Hate at the Wedding.
“I married someone who I have a very deep respect for, both her professional gifts, but also her humanity and her character,” Goldwyn told People in May 2024. “I just am always sort of in awe of who she is as a person. That makes our relationship always interesting to me. She's always interesting to me.”
How long have Tony Goldwyn and Jane Musky been married?
Goldwyn and Musky tied the knot in April 1987 — meaning they have currently been married for 37 years — according to People.
The couple first met in 1981 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in western Massachusetts.
In a 2017 interview on Live with Kelly and Mark, Goldwyn explained that he was introduced to Musky by a friend who already had a crush on her.
“I was in college, and I made instant friends with a guy who is still my best friend and the godfather of my oldest child,” Goldwyn explained. “He said, ‘There’s this girl I’m obsessed with, and she likes to run, and I don’t have any running shoes.'"
Goldwyn ultimately tagged along on the date in exchange for letting the friend borrow a pair of his running shoes.
Goldwyn concluded, “We ended up running up to this beautiful pond and going skinny dipping. He was like, ‘I’m not getting in that water, there's living things in there, you guys go swimming.' He kind of stopped running with us, and then Jane and I kept running. We’re still running.”
How did Jane Musky get Tony Goldwyn his breakthrough role in Ghost?
Not long after their marriage Musky encouraged her husband to audition for a role supernatural romance movie she was working on at the time — the movie Ghost, in which he ended up playing the villain Carl. (The movie began shooting in 1989 and was released in 1990.)
“That’s how I got the part,” Goldwyn told TODAY's Hoda in a 2019 TODAY interview. “I was a semi-employed actor, struggling, and Jane was this big fancy production designer."
Goldwyn expanded on the story in a March 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"She would come home and say, 'You know, there's this role they haven't cast in this movie.' I was like, 'That's one of the lead roles! They're never gonna cast me in this part!' She just kept on me," he said. "I finally harassed my agent so much that the assistant in my agent's office said, 'I'm going to get you in on that.'"
Since their Ghost experience, Musky and Goldwyn have only worked together a couple of times, and he still has his fingers crossed that she'll agree to make more cinematic magic together.
“I’ve tried to get her to design my films. But as parents, when our kids were growing up, it just didn’t make sense,” Goldwyn told People. “Maybe one day she’ll say yes.”
Do Tony Goldwyn and Jane Musky have any kids?
Goldwyn and Musky are proud parents of two adult daughters: Anna Musky-Goldwyn and Tess Frances Goldwyn.
The couple had their eldest, Anna, in 1990 and welcomed their second daughter, Tess, in 1995, according to TODAY.
Both daughters have followed in their parents' footsteps and boast profiles on IMDb; Anna is a television editor and screenwriter, and Tess is an actress and producer.
Law & Order fans may have caught a delightful cameo from Tess in the Season 23 finale when she appeared alongside Goldwyn as his on-screen daughter, Carrie Baxter.
Goldwyn told Kotb that Ghost inspired him and Musky to start thinking about starting their family. With the increase in their paychecks, the couple could start thinking of their next chapter.
"That's how Anna, our oldest daughter (came about)," Goldwyn said. "We finally were like, 'OK, I guess we can have kids now, 'cause I have a job. It looks like I'll get another one."
But Goldwyn's growing career had its drawbacks, too.
“It was much harder for Jane than for me," Goldwyn told Fatherly in 2019 while chatting about the early days of their family. "When I was away, she was working hard, long hours, and racing home from work to get home by 6 so our babysitter could go and she could get dinner on the table. She killed herself to do it. We realized it was a great example for our girls to see that we both work equally hard, and both of my kids are ambitious.”
"We tried to always make them understand that they were the center of our lives, as opposed to our careers,” Goldwyn explained. “It was me trying as best as I could, given my crazy job, to just show up... I couldn’t always but I did when I could.”
To what does Tony Goldwyn credit his long marriage with Jane Musky?
When it comes to the secret to his and Musky's relationship success, Goldwyn emphasizes the importance of respect and growth within a relationship.
“If I could be arrogant enough to offer any advice to anybody, it would be to love a person for who they are," Goldwyn told People in May 2024. "Because I think the trap we fall into is we have some fantasy or ideal of what we think a person should be. What I've learned in marriage is you marry multiple people because we all evolve as we grow."
Goldwyn continued, "I've come to really appreciate and love Jane for who she is, and she does the same for me, my foibles, and my strengths. That has been a beautiful revelation for me."
In his 2019 TODAY appearance, Goldwyn talked about the importance of showing up for each other when life throws its biggest obstacles at a marriage.
"I think in our marriage, at times when we’d been having difficulty, we’d just look at each other and say, ‘Are you willing to work on this?’ It takes both people to look at each other and mutually agree, even though we’re having a hard cycle, we’re gonna work on it together. Over time, that cycle kind of repeats itself, and you work out more and more of the kinks."