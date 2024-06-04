Tony Goldwyn and His Wife Jane Musky Are a Hollywood Power Couple

To what does Tony Goldwyn credit his long marriage with Jane Musky?

When it comes to the secret to his and Musky's relationship success, Goldwyn emphasizes the importance of respect and growth within a relationship.

“If I could be arrogant enough to offer any advice to anybody, it would be to love a person for who they are," Goldwyn told People in May 2024. "Because I think the trap we fall into is we have some fantasy or ideal of what we think a person should be. What I've learned in marriage is you marry multiple people because we all evolve as we grow."

Goldwyn continued, "I've come to really appreciate and love Jane for who she is, and she does the same for me, my foibles, and my strengths. That has been a beautiful revelation for me."

In his 2019 TODAY appearance, Goldwyn talked about the importance of showing up for each other when life throws its biggest obstacles at a marriage.

"I think in our marriage, at times when we’d been having difficulty, we’d just look at each other and say, ‘Are you willing to work on this?’ It takes both people to look at each other and mutually agree, even though we’re having a hard cycle, we’re gonna work on it together. Over time, that cycle kind of repeats itself, and you work out more and more of the kinks."