Taylor Kinney Kissing Tony Ferraris on the Cheek Is Chicago Fire Gold

There's no shortage of hijinks on the Chicago Fire set. Miranda Rae Mayo (a.k.a Stella) literally said in a Tonight Show interview, "It's a circus. I mean, truly, we're loud, we're laughing, very much like a firehouse... It's very vibrant."

Fans saw an example of this on Instagram this summer when Randy Flagler (who plays Capp) shared a video of Taylor Kinney (Severide) playfully kissing Tony Ferraris on the cheek. (Fun fact: Ferraris is actually a real-life firefighter and plays a character based on himself. He even has the same name.)

Ferraris had no idea the kiss was coming. He was getting spray-misted on set, probably to cool down in between action scenes, when Kinney ran up to him and planted a kiss on his cheek, then stuck out his tongue for good measure. Shenanigans indeed!

Chicago Fire Season 13 is coming soon

Fans ready for new Chicago Fire episodes don't have to wait long. Season 13 premieres on NBC Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c and next day on Peacock.

"It’s never lost on me how special it is to be a part of something with the longevity this has," Kinney told Us Weekly in 2022. "It’s a testament to [show creator] Dick Wolf and the team of people he puts together.”

Details on what the new season will entail are sparse. But whatever happens, the cast will certainly have a blast while filming. This video of Kinney and Ferraris is proof of that.

As Kara Killmer (Brett), who left the show after Season 12, told NBC Insider, "There is such a core principle of humor and friendship that continues to keep [us] going; I think that's what's really special about our show in particular."

That humorous spirit is what keeps the actors sane during the more emotional moments of filming, like when beloved characters depart. "This cast is definitely very familiar with losing people that we love," Killmer said. "We said goodbye to Charlie, we said goodbye to Monica and Yuri and Jesse and Annie...we've had a lot of people come and go." In addition to Brett, Season 12 saw an exit from Gallo (Alberto Rosende), plus a step-down from Eamonn Walker (Boden) as a series regular.