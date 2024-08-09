“You’re the Olympic Champion,” Hunter Woodhall screamed to his wife Tara Davis-Woodhall in a tear-jerking moment. “You did it.”

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Her Husband Hunter Woodhall Are the Epitome of Relationship Goals

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens may have some competition for cutest couple at the Olympics.

Newly minted Olympic women's long jump champ Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband Hunter Woodhall—a three-time Paralympic medalist himself—were giving us all serious relationship goals after Woodhall made it clear he was his wife’s biggest cheerleader.

“Let’s go baby. Put it out there. Come on,” Woodhall screamed from the stands in a video posted on Instagram by NBCOlympics before he was overcome with emotion while watching his wife compete in the final.

Wearing a Team Tara T-shirt, Woodhall watched from the Stade de France bleachers as his wife secured the gold, then rushed to the stands to celebrate with him.

“You’re the Olympic Champion,” he screamed as she leapt into his arms. “You did it.”

Davis-Woodhall, who is known in the sports world as “America’s Cowgirl,” later shared the pure joy of the moment with NBC broadcasters.

“It was such a relief and a ‘finally’ moment,” she said. “I was just looking into his eyes and I didn’t know where I was. I almost blacked out for a second and he just made the moment so much more special.”

She added that the win felt “so surreal” after fighting against depression to make it to the top.

“I’ve dreamed of this moment and I’ve been saying ‘808, that’s the day I win the Olympics,’ I have it written everywhere,” she shared. “And when I found out I was jumping at 8:08 p.m.—that was just a God-given sign! Those are some angel numbers.”

In another adorable video shared by the Woodhalls on Instagram, Davis-Woodhall is beaming as she looks up at her husband in the stands.

“Everyone wants to know what you’d do if you didn’t win?” he asked.

“I guess I’ll never know!” she shouts back with a smile.

Who is Tara Davis-Woodhall’s husband?

The athletic couple has been together since high school when they met at an out of state track meet in Pocatello, Idaho, according to People.

Davis-Woodhall, who grew up in Texas and went to high school in California, told Town & Country this month that she was the first to make a move.

"I stepped onto the track and said, 'I don’t know why I have to do this, but I have to give you a hug,'” she recalled. "He was like, 'OK.' He was very taken aback. And that was the first time we talked."

Tara Davis-Woodhall of Team United States celebrates with her husband Hunter Woodhall after winning the gold medal in the Women's Long Jump Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

But Woodhall, who had both lower legs amputated at 11 months after being born with fibular hemimelia, told the outlet that he was already thinking, “I’m gonna marry that girl.”

The couple stayed together throughout their college years, even though they had to navigate a long distance relationship.

While Woodhall, who is originally from Utah, attended the University of Arkansas, Davis-Woodhall attended the University of Georgia before transferring to finish out her college career at the University of Texas.

They got married in October of 2022.

Throughout it all, the athletes—who run their own YouTube channel about their lives— have been fiercely supportive of each other.

As a U.S. Paralympian, Woodwall won a bronze and silver at the Rio Games and a bronze medal in Tokyo. He plans to compete in the men’s 400-meter T62 later this month in the Paralympic Games.

Davis-Woodhall made her first Olympic appearance in Tokyo, but failed to earn a spot on the podium, coming in sixth.

Before she emerged back onto the Olympic stage in Paris, Woodhall took to Instagram to share support for his wife in a heartfelt message.

“Tomorrow you contend for the Olympic Title. I’m so humbled by you. You have battled through so much just to give yourself a chance. You’ve inspired so many with your authenticity. Showing it’s okay to struggle, it’s okay to not always be okay. Through everything you continued to fight for your dream,” he wrote. “No one has worked harder. No one has been more disciplined. You inspire me every day to be great. Tomorrow is your moment. Enjoy every bit of it. You are ready.”