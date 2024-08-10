See the Haunting Scene When Benson Rescued Missing Maddie Flynn in SVU Season 25

How did Benson first learn of Maddie Flynn's case on SVU?

In SVU's Season 25 premiere ("Tunnel Blind"), Benson noticed a sullen teenager in the passenger seat of a food delivery van as she was driving with her own son. However, sunlight hitting Benson's windshield obstructed her view of the driver.

She later got a call about a kidnapping, and discovered the victim — and the girl she'd seen in the van — were Maddie Flynn.

After discovering Maddie's image was used for an online sex doll catalog service, the squad was left with hundreds of potential leads and no idea of where to begin.

After scouring through the names and even reaching out to Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) for help, Benson realized that the suspect was likely someone who became obsessed with the sex doll made in Maddie's image.

But, with no clues and the unknown kidnapper seemingly on the move, Maddie's case grew cold, frustrating both Benson and Maddie's parents.