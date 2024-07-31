Fans are almost Dun Dun with the wait: Law & Order and SVU will return to Thursdays this fall on NBC.

SVU's Benson Says "I'm Asking You To Trust Me" in New Promo for Law & Order Thursdays

As the summer winds down, fans of Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) — as well as courtroom thrills and chills — are getting pumped for the return of Law & Order Thursdays.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 and Law & Order Season 24 are bound to be a blood-pumping watch, and Dick Wolf's crime procedural empire is poised to maintain its chokehold on viewers after decades of twists and turns. The upcoming seasons are sure to deliver the same ripped-from-the-headlines action and compelling character storylines.

The squads are back, and in a new promo for the return of Law & Order Thursdays, fans can get a sneak peek of some of the suspense to come.

The promo began with Benson's voiceover.

"There's a moment when a victim becomes a survivor," she said, while pictured running through the woods in an SVU scene before another clip of her hugging a civilian. In another brief scene, Benson contemplated a crime scene with an expert eye. "That's the moment the real work begins."

In the following clip, viewers saw Law & Order D.A. Nicolas Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) being swarmed with reporters with questions about a case.

"I have an obligation to seek the truth, a vow to make this city safe," Baxter's voiceover said as he addressed the heated press.

In another clip, Detective Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) duck under police tape while arriving at a crime scene.

The next scene flashed back to SVU, where Sergeant Fin Tutuola (Ice T) searched a car, presumedly scanning for evidence. "Help us get justice," Fin pled to an off-screen character.

Then, we jump to the courtroom, where Law & Order ADAs Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) and Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) share a weighted glance before scanning the jury.

"I feel the weight each and every trial," Price's voiceover said. "It's who I am."

In the promo's final moments, Benson gazed at the viewer with a haunting look. "I'm not asking you to trust the system," she said in a voiceover. "I'm asking you to trust me."

Law & Order Season 24 premieres on NBC on Thursday, October 3 at 8/7c. The premiere of Law & Order: SVU Season 26 will air directly afterward at 9/8c. Fans can watch new episodes the following day on Peacock.

And Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) fans needn't worry: Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 will also return exclusively on Peacock.