Where You Recognize New Chicago Fire Actor Steven Strait

Mikami Risks Her Job to Perform a C-Section on a Woman Who Is DOA | Chicago Fire | NBC

Between the action-packed rescue missions and simmering romances, Season 13 of Chicago Fire has been bringing the heat. And the romantic tides are turning for 51 fan favorite Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith).

Violet's been down on her luck this season after her fling with Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) hit the rocks at the end of Season 12. Violet and Carver's chemistry was explosive, but after Carver returned to 51 from his furlough back together with his ex-girlfriend, Violet has struggled to move on. It's been tough for 51's rockstar paramedic, but in Season 13, Episode 5 ("Down the Rabbit Hole"), Violet's unlucky-in-love streak ended after she met Steven Strait's new Chicago Fire character Flynn.

About new Chicago Fire actor Steven Strait

As Strait enters the One Chicago universe, fans may know the model, singer, and actor for his roles in Sky High, Magic City, and The Expanse. Get the details on Violet's meet-cute with Flynn on Chicago Fire below.

Violet met a cute stranger on a call on Chicago Fire

Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

As Violet prepared for her birthday, all of Firehouse 51 was excited to celebrate at Molly's. While everyone showed up to give Violet some love, Carver was forced to leave early after upsetting his girlfriend by not telling her the truth about his whereabouts. Violet spent the rest of the episode stewing about the ordeal, knowing she'd caused issues within Carver's relationship.

Meanwhile, Violet's paramedic partner, Lyla Novak (Jocelyn Hudon), assured her that staying out of Carver's business would be best for the time being. There was too much baggage there. The paramedics didn't have much time to chat about Violet's tumultuous love life before they were called to the Chicago Riverwalk after a falafel vendor was attacked by a bicyclist who fled the scene.

The paramedics were met by a panicked yet charming man who briefed them on the situation after witnessing the attack. Before the paramedics arrived, he noticed the vendor's leg was severely cut, so he used his shirt to tie off the wound to stop the blood flow from the "carotid artery." This gave Violet slight pause — the carotid artery is near the neck — but she understood what he meant.

"Yeah, that was a pretty smart move," she told him.

The man helped them lift the vendor onto the gurney and ushered him to the ambulance, where he assured the stranger he'd be OK. Novak commended him for taking action the way he did; the vendor was lucky that he was there to help before the paramedics could get there.

As soon as they were out of earshot, Novak whispered to Violet, "We're gonna' debrief later about how hot he was, right?"

Violet met Flynn Calhoun, and sparks flew

Steven Strait attends the #IMDboat Party at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 on July 19, 2019. Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

After another chaotic shift, Novak and Violet headed out for the day when they noticed the man from the Chicago Riverwalk approaching Firehouse 51. He asked the paramedics if they remembered him — he was shirtless prior and was now wearing a dashing suit — when Novak quickly made an excuse to give Violet the floor. After checking in about the street vendor's condition, the heroic civilian introduced himself.

"I'm Flynn," he told her, shaking her hand.

"Violet," she returned.

"I just wanted to say thank you for not embarrassing me," Flynn told her.

"Embarrassing you?" Violet asked.

"I was telling everyone in my office about my big save and how smart I was for tying off the carotid artery—"

"Oh," Violet said knowingly.

"They worked out the carotid is in your neck, not your leg," Flynn said ruefully. "That's something I guess everyone in the world knows except me."

Violet assured him that all that mattered was that he put the tourniquet in the correct place and laughed as Flynn continued. "I just started thinking I should be better prepared in case of another emergency," Flynn teased. "I mean, next week, someone goes after the hot dog vendor — I need to be ready."

Flynn asked her if she knew of any first aid classes available, and Violet was happy to inform him that she teaches one.

"I can send you the link," Violet informed him. "And you already know that I won't be embarrassing you in class."

"That's true," Flynn laughed.

"There's also a great bar nearby if you maybe wanted to grab a drink after," Violet coyly suggested.

"No 'maybe' about it," Flynn smiled. "I'm in."

Violet gave Flynn her number as they both beamed ear to ear.

Find out what happens between Violet and her new suitor by watching Season 13 of Chicago Fire on NBC.