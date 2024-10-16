Is Violet Mikami Losing Her Job on Chicago Fire? Why Her Future Was Jeopardized

When it comes to Chicago Fire excellence, paramedic Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) is cream of the crop. So when she almost lost her job in Season 13, Episode 4 ("Through the Skin"), Chi-Hards were sweating to see how she'd get it back.

How to Watch Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC.

Thankfully, with a bit of help from a Chicago Med fan favorite and Firehouse 51's new Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney), things worked out. Here's what happened:

Violet's spur-of-the-moment call saved a life but jeopardized her job

Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Violet found herself in a sticky situation after she and paramedic Lyla Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) arrived at a scene to find a woman moments after she had already passed. After the woman's sister arrived, they were shocked to discover she was pregnant. Devastated, the sister begged the 51 paramedics to do something to save the baby. After checking the child's vitals, they discovered the eight-month-old baby was still alive. Violet called an ambulance to get the mother to the hospital for delivery, but they wouldn't arrive in time to save the child.

At a loss for options, Violet informed Novak that she'd assisted with two C-sections during training. Delivering a baby was leaps and bounds outside their scope of care, but it was urgent. Novak stayed at her side as Violet began performing the C-section.

The procedure was difficult, but the baby survived thanks to Violet's medical finesse and quick thinking. The sister was delighted, and several nurses thanked the paramedics for their heroic actions. Still, Violet knew the warm regards would only last so long.

At the hospital, the paramedics received a visit from the curmudgeonly Paramedic Chief Robinson (Laura Allen) and a representative from the Illinois Medical Board to speak about her "serious breach of duty." Violet assumed full responsibility.

RELATED: What's Happened to Violet Mikami on Chicago Fire?

"Pending a review of the medical board of the state of Illinois, your EMS license is suspended until further notice," the rep told Violet.

"I have to pull you off [Ambulance] 61 immediately," Robinson added. "I'll send him a placement down to your firehouse to finish out your shift. Go home, Mikami."

Violet was heartbroken by the development, strongly suspecting her license would be revoked. In the meantime, Chief Pascal assigned Violet to desk duty at 51 to soften the blow. After chatting with Pascal about the ordeal, he recommended that she think outside the box. The CFD couldn't help her against the medical board, but someone with influence in the public health industry could provide some perspective.

Violet asked Chicago Med's Sharon Goodwin for advice

Bert Goodwin (Greg Alan Williams) and Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) appear in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 12. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

After noodling which friends she had in the public health sector, Violet visited Chicago Med to chat with Gaffney's beloved director, Sharon Goodwin (Epatha Merkerson). Goodwin had heard about Violet's situation and was happy to ask how she could help.

"The thing is, I don't really know how the medical board works," Violet admitted. "But I heard that if I can get someone with some influence to advocate for me, maybe they could help persuade the board to think about, I don't know, the optics of the whole situation, I guess."

"The folks on the board are all M.D.s, and I'm sure I don't need to tell you doctors are not known for their charitable view of paramedics," Goodwin explained. "So I wouldn't expect them to go easy on a paramedic who took actions that — right or wrong — are the strict purview of licensed medical doctors."

"So that's it, then?" Violet asked helplessly. "I'm done?"

Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 1. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

"What you asked me before about getting someone with influence on the board to speak up for you. I don't really think that'll help," Goodwin suggested. "You don't want someone like me there arguing medical facts."

Goodwin continued, "You want someone who's got some serious political muscle in City Hall, at the statehouse. That's who will get the board's attention and remind them who they answer to."

Pascal pulled some strings for Violet to keep her at 51

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami on Chicago Fire Photo: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC)

After learning she needed the help of some heavy-hitting politician, Violet was feeling pretty depressed after getting back to the firehouse. Violet shared Goodwin's intel with Pascal as Novak encouraged her to keep fighting. The chief began brainstorming solutions.

Violet needed political muscle, and Pascal had estranged connections to a Chicago alderman. If he was willing to swallow his pride and mend some bridges with an old friend in the CFD, he might be able to help her. After apologizing to his former colleague, Pascal required a favor.

Violet was a bundle of nerves at the hearing, feeling pretty hopeless about her odds. After Paramedic Chief Robinson arrived, Violet thought she was there to put the nail in her coffin. Surprisingly, Robinson was there to commend her for her actions.

"I do not casually excuse violations of our protocols," Robinson told her. "But I have also come to believe that there are rare cases where a great paramedic's life-saving instincts should trump all other considerations. Yours is one of those. Morally, ethically, you did the right thing in my book, Mikami."

RELATED: A Deep Dive Into All the Filming Locations on Chicago Fire

But like Goodwin, Robinson had no ability to sway the medical board. Just as Violet was beginning to accept her fate, Pascal arrived, joined by a Chicago alderman and the family of the baby she saved.

"It is an honor to shake your hand, Miss Mikami," the alderman said proudly. "I heard about your heroism in the line of duty. I had to come down here today to address the board on behalf of my constituents of the 25th ward and this family, who owe so much to your brave actions."

Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

Between Pascal's deus ex machina and the sight of the baby she helped deliver, Violet could cling to some hope. Back at Firehouse 51, she nervously waited to hear the ruling. Pascal returned with good news — with the alderman's influence — the board reinstated Violet's license. She was back on Ambulance 61, much to everyone's delight. Violet thanked Pascal profusely, but he shrugged it off as he returned to work. In appreciation of Pascal's masterful guidance, Novak chased him down.

RELATED: Is Chicago Fire Based on Real Life? A Look at the Facts and Fiction of Firehouse 51

"I just wanted to say that I think you're awesome," Novak told him. "Amazing, actually. What you did for Violet, I'm not sure if you are totally aware of this, but she's one of the best paramedics in the CFD. So you didn't just save her job. You saved a lot of lives."

Watch Chicago Fire on Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.