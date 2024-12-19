This article contains some spoilers for Laid Season 1. If you haven’t watched, proceed with caution.

Simu Liu, Finneas O'Connell, and even Nathan Fielder have a connection to Stephanie Hsu's character on Laid.

The Cast of Laid Share Favorite Easter Eggs and What They Really Thought of Their "Flawed" Characters

Laid is filled to the brim with exciting guest stars, but the show also boasts more jokes for viewers who are ready to take the time to find them.

The twisted romantic comedy centers on Ruby (Stephanie Hsu) and her best friend AJ (Zosia Mamet) as they try to unravel the mystery of why her exes are dying of different causes one after another. Their only connection? Having slept with Ruby.

The "ruptured" friendship at the center of Peacock's Laid

Although the ladies are trying to figure out what’s happening with Ruby’s past romantic partners, their friendship is arguably the most essential relationship in the series.

“I loved that they’re flawed,” Hsu told NBC Insider about the duo. “I love that they’re a little like zany, a little left of center, and that they have a ride-or-die friendship that, of course, is ruptured a little bit and they have to find their way back to one another, but I love how committed [they are] to figuring it out.”

AJ (Zosia Mamet) on 'Laid' Season 1 Episode 3. Photo: James Dittiger/PEACOCK

“I love how much they love each other,” Mamet added. “I mean to the point of them both being flawed. I think that they really recognize the shortcomings in each other.”

Warning: Show spoilers incoming.

In a shocking betrayal, Ruby sleeps with AJ's boyfriend Zack (Andre Hyland) after they all attend one of her ex's weddings. While the audience is aware of Ruby’s offense, it takes a bit longer for the truth to reach AJ.

“There is obviously a moment where it seems like [their problems] might be insurmountable," Mamet continued about Ruby and AJ's problems. "But I think their love for each other, their appreciation, and their deep desire to still keep their friendship intact…it’s just such a beautiful thing to witness and get to play.”

Touching on Ruby’s complicated character, Hsu found the role to be “vulnerable” to play.

“I have to play a character who is like — not awesome, like actually makes some pretty bad decisions,” Hsu said about Ruby’s indiscretions. “I have to let that still be true to her because we are all flawed and it’s satisfying to get to watch an anti-hero and allow yourself to be like, ‘Oh, I am flawed too.’”

Stephanie Hsu as Ruby and Zosia Mamet as AJ in Season 1 Episode 3 of Laid. Photo: James DittigerPeacock

Michael Angarano (Sky High,This Is Us) plays Richie, one of Ruby’s seemingly ill-fated exes on the show.

He previously worked with Laid showrunner Sally Bradford when he was a child actor playing Jack's son Elliot on Will & Grace.

"He became such an incredible adult performer," Bradford said about working with Angarano on the rom-com series. "We've been so lucky to have him. He just elevated the show so much and we loved working with him."

Anagrano finds Ruby to be a “great anti-hero” as well.

“I love how the show treats their characters,” Angrano said, adding with a laugh: “Specifically Ruby, who…for the first several episodes you’re like, 'Is she a likable character?'”

However, despite their flaws, the show is entertaining enough to help viewers put up with the characters' often less-than-perfect behavior, Hyland said.

“Even though they’re the heroes of the show, they’re not very heroic in a lot of ways,” Hyland said.

Are there Easter eggs on the sex timeline in Peacock’s Laid? Yes, the whiteboard filled with Ruby and AJ’s deep dive into Ruby’s sex life is filled with Easter eggs and more jokes, according to the showrunners and cast.

The pair dive into the mystery of what’s happening to Ruby’s fallen exes with a sex timeline mapping out when she first linked up with a former fling. As the bodies start to pile up, AJ adds the mysterious deaths and theories to the timeline.

The board is filled with jokes, Bradford teased.

Zosia Mamet as AJ and Stephanie Hsu as Ruby in Season 1 Episode 5 of Laid. Photo: Peacock

“There are a lot of things buried in there that I think even when we’re putting them up there we didn’t realize like, ‘Oh, this is gonna pay off in a certain way,’” Bradford said.

If Bradford was watching the show as a viewer, she’d pause it to examine the board more carefully to find some extra jokes.

“Pause on any sex timeline shot and just take a look,” co-showrunner Nahnnatcha Khan encouraged.

Mamet even expressed surprise that her and Hsu never thought to add a few Easter eggs of their own onto the board.

“It’s a real missed opportunity,” Mamet said.

“You’re more of prankster than I am,” Hsu responded during their joint interview.

Related

Mamet disagreed, though.

“I’m not as good at executing a prank,” Mamet explained. “Like in my mind, I’m like, 'This will be funny,' and then I’m not great at landing the plane.”

With the plethora of dates and faces to comb through, the whiteboard is rife with opportunities for Easter eggs.

“Nathan Fielder’s my favorite,” Hsu said, pointing out the comedian — best known for his show Nathan for You — who makes it onto the board.

The timeline wasn’t the only place for unexpected cameos on the show.

Jason (Finneas O'Connell) and Ruby (Stephanie Hsu) in 'Laid' Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: PEACOCK

For example, stars like Grammy Winner Finneas O'Connell and actor Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim’s Convenience) portray two of Ruby’s exes.

Simu Liu as Philippe, Francesca Reale as Beth, and Adeline Rudolph as Jordana in Season 1 Episode 3 of Laid. Photo: James Dittiger/Peacock

Catch all the guest stars and hidden jokes by watching Laid now on Peacock.