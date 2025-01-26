Sophie Thatcher Gave a Raw Performance on Chicago Med Years Before Yellowjackets

Back in 2017, the Sophie Thatcher had a recurring Med role as a homeless teen that tugged at heartstrings.

Years before her breakout role as the fiercely determined Natalie in Yellowjackets, Sophie Thatcher left an indelible mark on Chicago Med.

How to Watch Watch Chicago Med Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Appearing throughout Season 3 of Chicago Med, Thatcher's Deb crossed paths with Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) and ED Nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) after her character was unwillingly brought into the hospital. The young star delivered a raw and vulnerable performance that would underscore her signature style later on; Thatcher thrives in emotionally complex roles and had Med viewers immersed from the get-go.

Since Chicago Med, Thatcher has starred in several must-watch television and film projects, such as 2022's The Book of Boba Fett series, the 2024 horror films Heretic and MaXXXine, and the 2025 sci-fi horror flick Companion. Thatcher knows how to get the blood pumping!

RELATED: Chicago Med's Most Unforgettable Guest Stars Who Shook Things Up at Gaffney

Thatcher's Chicago Med tenure was brief but impactful, shining a light on the medical needs of those who may be the least equipped to ask for help.

Sophie Thatcher attends the 30th Anniversary ACE Awards at The Pierre Hotel on May 07, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Who did Sophie Thatcher play on Chicago Med? Thatcher had a recurring role in Season 3 of Chicago Med as Deb McCormick, a homeless teenager who was wheeled into Gaffney in Season 3, Episode 9 ("Shaky Ground") after passing out on the street with an injury. Deb was in horrendous condition, and after assessing her injuries and general state, Dr. Choi was keen to contact her family, evoking a strong reaction from Deb. The teenager begged Choi not to reach out to her family or Child Services but refused to tell the doctors why.

Sophie Thatcher's Chicago Med character Deb was in desperate need of support

Sophie Thatcher attends Day 3 at SXSW for the film premiere of Prospect on March 10, 2018 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Tara Mays/Deadline/Penske Media via Getty Images

It didn't take long for Nurse April to deduce that Deb ran away from home, likely due to an abusive household that led to her injury and made living on the streets the more viable option. Choi was conflicted; Deb was in bad condition and needed support, but his only legal avenues toward helping her would be useless if she landed in an abusive home again.

After stitching Deb up and going back and forth about their options, Dr. Choi was eventually forced to call Child Services after failing to find any of Deb's extended family members. Sensing this development, Deb ran away from the hospital. Choi later found April packing a bag of medical supplies and a winter coat, which he correctly guessed was for Deb. April then brought up Choi's own sister who struggled with homelessness — would he turn his sister over to an agency that he knew wouldn't help her?

RELATED: Breaking Down Dr. Choi and April Sexton's Relationship History on Chicago Med

"Shaky Ground" ended with Choi and April visiting a homeless encampment to find Deb still recovering. Deb initially feared they were there to take her to Child Services, but they reassured her that wasn't the case. Choi and April checked her bandages and gave her supplies, instructing her fellow campers about how to treat her wounds.

Dr. Choi helped Deb throughout Season 3 of Med

Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) appear in episode 7 of season 5 of Chicago Med. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Those who loved Deb's arrival on Chicago Med were in for a treat after she returned in Season 3, Episode 12 ("Born This Way"). Deb needed Choi's help, but this time, it was for a pregnant teen at the homeless camp. Dr. Choi and Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) rushed to the camp with Deb to meet the patient, whose water had broken two days prior. Choi and Natalie were then forced to deliver the baby at the homeless camp and successfully did so despite some significant bumps in the road.

Throughout Season 3 of Med, Choi made the teen homeless camp one of his highest priorities; if that man wasn't at the E.D. calling the shots, he was likely giving shots to runaway youths at the encampment. Choi checked in on Deb and the homeless camp in Season 3, Episode 17 ("The Parent Trap"), and again in the Season 3 finale ("The Tipping Point"), a testament to Choi and April's massive hearts and eagerness to go above and beyond.

Watch Chicago Med on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.