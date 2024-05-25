Here's what to know about who's hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, and who's performing as Musical Guest.

Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, May 25, 2024?

Last week, Jake Gyllenhaal hosted Saturday Night Live for his third time. During his monologue, the Road House actor rocked Studio 8H with his Season 49-themed rendition of Boyz II Men's "End of the Road." He also starred in a wild Scooby-Doo parody with Musical Guest Sabrina Carpenter and assumed the role of every frustrated passenger who's tried to reschedule a flight.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

RELATED: SNL's "Canceling a Flight" Sketch Is Basically a Documentary on U.S. Air Travel

Gyllenhaal's episode followed an excellent Mother's Day episode with Maya Rudolph. But who's hosting Saturday Night Live tonight, and is it a repeat?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, May 25, 2024?

No.

This week's SNL is a repeat. Jake Gyllenhaal's episode was SNL's finale — the last episode before the series' historic Season 50.

RELATED: Saturday Night Live Is Celebrating 50 Years with a Three-Hour Primetime Special

Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, host Jake Gyllenhaal, Punkie Johnson, and Devon Walker during the Monologue on Saturday Night Live Episode 1864, Saturday, May 18, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Who is hosting Saturday Night Live tonight?

NBC will re-air Josh Brolin's March 9 episode this weekend, with Musical Guest Ariana Grande.

Brolin's episode included the hilarious "Bank Robbery" sketch with Heidi Gardner, two hilarious sketches co-starring Grande, and a new "Lisa from Temecula" sketch.

Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson as Corey, Josh Brolin as Mark and Ego Nwodim as Lisa from Temecula during the "Lisa from Temecula: Sports Bar" skit on Saturday Night Live Episode 1858, Saturday, March 9, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

RELATED: Every Host of SNL Season 49, 2023-2024

How to enter Saturday Night Live's Season 50 ticket lottery

SNL will return in the fall for its landmark 50th season, and the best way to get tickets to see a show is to enter the ticket lottery. It kicks off in August 2024, so get all the details now for your best chance to watch the action from a seat in Studio 8H.

Where can I watch classic Saturday Night Live episodes?

Stream every single episode of SNL—all 49 seasons—on Peacock!

