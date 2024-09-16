SNL's Dylan McDermott or Dermot Mulroney Boasts a Cameo from the Chicago Fire Star

Cast Speed Recap: Love, Lust, Loss and Everything Else from Last Season | One Chicago | NBC

Dermot Mulroney and Sarah Ramos Are Among the New Faces Coming to Chicago | One Chicago | NBC

Dermot Mulroney and Sarah Ramos Are Among the New Faces Coming to Chicago | One Chicago | NBC

The actor, who's joined the Chicago Fire cast, poked fun at the name mix-up in the 2012 sketch co-starring Jamie Foxx.

In this Saturday Night Live from 2012, Bill Hader hosts "America’s most difficult game show," featuring three contestants (played by Season 38 cast members Jay Pharoah and Kenan Thompson, plus the episode's Host Jamie Foxx) as they try to answer a name-related pop culture question that's stumped audiences for decades: Dylan McDermott or Dermot Mulroney?

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The game show premise is simple, as the contestants put their skills to the test when it comes to correctly identifying the actors with similar Irish names, who are also almost the same age (Chicago Fire's Mulroney is 60, while McDermott is 62).They just have to ring in and declare which actor is in a given photo.

Easier said than done — especially when Hader's host can't even keep McDermott and Mulroney's credits straight, mixing up which one starred in the romantic comedies Must Love Dogs (Mulroney) and The Truth About Cats and Dogs (neither, though Host Foxx is in that film).

RELATED: SNL's Bowen Yang, Maya Rudolph, Seth Meyers & Kristen Wiig Stole the 2024 Emmys

The confusion continues in the third round of the competition, as the host displays a picture of Mulroney and asks, "Hey: Who's this guy?"

"Remember: Dylan McDermott was in The Practice, and Dermot Mulroney was in a movie called Staying Together, where he played a character named Kit McDermott, and that is a true fact," says the host. "So, is this Dylan McDermott or Kit McDermott?"

Since none of the contestants can even answer, they move onto the "McDermott Double" where their points will be doubled if they can just write down the name of McDermott.

Dermot Mulroney confuses himself with Dylan McDermott in SNL's sketch

For the final round, a special guest walks out onto the game show set: the actual Dermot Mulroney.

Dermot Mulroney, Jay Pharoah, Jamie Foxx, Bill Hader, and Kenan Thompson during the Dyaldn McDermott or Dermot Mulroney skit on Saturday Night Live. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

"I was in My Best Friend’s Wedding, and I was just on New Girl. This is a picture of my face. Who am I? Dylan McDermott or Dermot Mulroney?" asks the actor, as he holds up a picture. Only problem is, it's a picture of himself, but of McDermott.

That's when Mulroney soon realizes even he has trouble keeping them straight, proving he's got the sense of humor to poke fun at the long-standing debate (not unlike the classic "Bill Paxton or Bill Pullman?" conundrum.

RELATED: Dermot Mulroney Looks So Good in Uniform as Chief Pascal on the Chicago Fire Set

Dermot Mulroney joins Chicago Fire Season 13

If you are a Dermot Mulroney fan, be sure to tune in for Chicago Fire Season 13, when the actor will make his debut as Chief Dom Pascal.

Chicago Fire premieres September 25 on NBC and will occupy its regular time slot: Wednesdays at 9/8c.

Watch "Dylan McDermott or Dermot Mulroney" from Season 38, Episode 9 of Saturday Night Live above, and stream every season on Peacock anytime.