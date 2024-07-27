America's Got Talent Judge Simon Cowell is hard to impress, but pups Squiddly, Diddly, and Freddie will try.

Simon Cowell and His Yorkies Are Too Cute For Words (PHOTOS)

He may stay booked and busy as an accomplished musician, television titan, and Judge of America's Got Talent, but Simon Cowell will always leave room for his beloved furry family.

Aside from being a proud father of his son Eric and stepson Adam Silverman with fiancée Lauren Silverman, the AGT Judge is a proud dog dad to five dogs. Cowell's brood includes a German Shepherd named Pebbles, a rescue mix named Daisy, and three bouncing Yorkshire Terriers named Squiddly, Diddly, and Freddie.

Squiddly and Diddly were the first dogs he adopted, and the nearly identical Yorkies have frequently spotted with their father on vacations, red carpets, and anywhere the AGT Judge can take them.

They are also the most comfortable dogs when it comes to posing for cameras, leading to dozens of adorable dog pictures with Cowell and his Yorkies.

Simon Cowell's Yorkies on Vacation

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are seen at the beach with their newborn son Eric Cowell and their dogs on February 23, 2014 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Radcliffe/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In this delightful beach picture from Cowell's 2014 vacation getaway, Silverman held baby Eric while Cowell's cargo included his two Yorkie babes, Squiddly and Diddly.

Historically, these Yorkies have loved having fun in the sun: Cowell's website reveals that he brings the dogs wherever he can — and these dogs travel in style on the AGT Judge's private jet. Whether it's stunning France or tropical Barbados, Cowell's Yorkies are an adventurous team.

Simon Cowell's Yorkies on the Red Carpet

David Walliams and Simon Cowell attend a photocall for "Britain's Got Talent" at St Luke's Church on April 9, 2014 in London, England. Photo: Tristan Fewings/WireImage

Who doesn't love it when coworkers bring their dogs to work? While attending a Britain's Got Talent photo call with his fellow Judge, English comedian David Williams, Simon held up Squiddly and Diddly for a photo opportunity. The dogs looked downright darling in matching British flag fits, excited for an outing with their talent-scouting father.

The photocall wasn't the last of the dog's involvement in Cowell's Got Talent gig: Squiddly and Diddly appeared in a 2024 episode of Britain's Got Talent when Kevon Carter surprised Judges with a piano accompaniment to the sound of a video of the two pups barking.

Simon Cowell's Yorkies in Miami

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are seen walking their dogs while at the beach on February 24, 2014 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Radcliffe/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

During his 2014 Miami vacation, Cowell was again spotted with his cherished Yorkies while enjoying a shoreline stroll.

He and Silverman walked the beach with the dogs, who bounced along the sand while enjoying the waves. Cowell and Silverman couldn't help but marvel at the Yorkies' excitement while enjoying a heartwarming moment.

Simon Cowell is seen on March 1, 2014 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Radcliffe/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Simon Cowell's Yorkies are BGT icons

Simon Cowell with his dogs Squiddly and Diddly attending a press launch for Britain's Got Talent at LSO St Luke's in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

If anyone appreciates the star power of Squiddly and Diddly, it's their Got Talent father, who weighs in on acts worldwide on AGT and BGT.

As an English native, Cowell relished dressing up his Yorkies in British swag for the BGT photo call, and the trio looked dashing while posing together.

Simon Cowell pictured at The Britains Got Talent Press Call on April 9, 2014 in London, England. Photo: SAV/GC Images

When did Simon Cowell adopt his Yorkies? Simon adopted Squiddly and Diddly as a puppy pair in 2013, which has led to dozens of aww-worthy moments between the AGT legend and his furry family. Fellow Yorkie Freddie came into Cowell's life in 2016 after his mother passed away. Cowell adopted a rescue mix named Daisey from a Barbados rescue shelter in 2018. The most recent adoption in Cowell's household was Pebbles, an adorable German Shepherd whom he introduced to fans in January 2024 via Instagram. RELATED: Simon Cowell's Son Is His True Mini-Me in Pic With Their New Dog, Pebbles On Cowell's website, fans can enjoy dozens of dog pictures and heartwarming details about his furry friends. There, Cowell also spreads awareness of Cruelty-Free International, an organization that seeks to end animal experiments worldwide by investigating and exposing the stark reality of the lives of animals in laboratories. Cowell has always had a fondness for dogs, but after adopting a few of his own, his passion for animal advocacy only grew. In 2018, Cowell helped rescue over 200 dogs after donating over $36,000 to Humane Society International, helping finance a rescue operation in South Korea to shut down a dog meat farm. "I have always loved dogs but had no idea how much happiness they would bring to my life," Cowell told Glamour in 2015. "Squiddly, Diddly, and now Freddie are hugely important members of my family — and even the thought of any dog being mistreated sickens me... No dog should be treated in such a way. After all, they are man's (and woman's) best friend."

