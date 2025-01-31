Adam Levine's Sky-Scraping Falsetto Singing "Tiny Dancer" Hit a New Dimension

Before Season 27 of The Voice got underway with the first round of Blind Auditions, the four Coaches — Michael Bublé, John Legend, Adam Levine and Kelsea Ballerini — combined their talents for a gorgeous rendition of Elton John's classic love song "Tiny Dancer." Legend played piano, Ballerini and Bublé seamlessly blended their voices, and Levine, of course, took the high harmony. The Maroon 5 frontman's iconic falsetto was in peak form. Watch for yourself in the video above and below, read how it all came together:

The Voice Coaches were stoked to be covering Elton John

"I know you all look forward to this every season: What are the Coaches gonna sing together? And we’ve chosen a classic Elton John song, 'Tiny Dancer'" Legend said, adding, "We all love Elton; we’re all big fans of Elton. I've performed in tributes for Elton, I’ve performed with Elton over the years, and I’m excited that we’re all gonna be singing this amazing, beautiful song. It’s gonna be great."

Newcomer Ballerini was stoked, too. "I’m a huge Elton John fan. You know, this is my first Coach performance, so I was very eager to figure out what they picked for us. And it’s a classic," she said, continuing, "The fact that we all get to just sit around a piano and stare lovingly into each other’s eyes and admire and respect each other? C’mon, it’s bucket list, I’m excited, I’m not gonna lie."

In the performance, the four gathered around a piano and did, indeed, stare lovingly into one another's eyes, while the audience around them created a cozy mood with handheld lights.

What to know about “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John

The track opened John's 1971 album Madman Across the Water and was released as a single the following year. While always popular, the song wasn't a runaway hit until it was used in a memorable scene in the 2000 movie Almost Famous; now, it's considered the most popular of John's songs.

This isn't the first time a Coach from The Voice has performed "Tiny Dancer," either. Miley Cyrus, a Coach on Seasons 11 and 13, duetted the song with John himself at the 60th Grammy Awards in 2018. It's just that much of a classic.

