Miley Cyrus and Elton John's Voices Blend with Ease Singing "Tiny Dancer"
The former Voice Coach conquered one of the icon's biggest hits with a duet.
You wouldn't think that former The Voice Coach Miley Cyrus' gravelly Southern rock voice would work so well on a smooth love ballad by British piano man Elton John, but when they sang "Tiny Dancer" together, the result was pretty great.
The pair performed at the 60th Grammy Awards in 2018, and viewers absolutely loved it.
"I'm shocked at how good this song works for Miley. I would have never thought of her as a partner for Elton, but if she released her own version, I would totally buy it," wrote on YouTube commenter. "I was so skeptical about Miley Cyrus having the honour of this duet, but she killed it and she looked glamorous (which is hard to do next to Sir Elton John)," added another.
At the time both singers praised each other on their respective Instagram accounts.
"Great to share the stage with a real singer and artist," John said. "I thought she was terrific in every way and looked so gorgeous. I love you, dear Miley. Such a beautiful woman and a beautiful soul."
Cyrus called their collaboration an "honor." She added, "I've loved every moment I've spent with you over the years & will cherish each second of your kindness... Everything you do inspires me to keep workin hard and never giving up on all my dreams! Love you dearly!"
About "Tiny Dancer" by Elton John
“I had been into ballet as a little girl, and sewed patches on Elton’s jackets and jeans,” Maxine "seamstress for the band" Feibelman, then the wife of lyricist Bernie Taupin, revealed.
Taupin wrote the lyrics to "Tiny Dancer" about her in 1970, while John composed the melody for his album which came out the next year. The song wasn't a hit at the time, but charted after being featured in the 2000 film Almost Famous, per Rolling Stone.
