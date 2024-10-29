Reba McEntire Showed Jimmy Fallon Rare Throwback Photos — and Then They Recreated One

The two had a holiday photo shoot when the Happy's Place star stopped by The Tonight Show.

As she sings in the classic Reba theme "I'm a Survivor," Reba McEntire's a single mom who works two jobs — but she had time to squeeze in a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 28.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

McEntire actually has way more than two jobs, which include the singer's new NBC sitcom and being a Coach on Season 26 of The Voice. The Happy's Place star had plenty to talk about with Jimmy Fallon, from the Reba theme's resurgence on TikTok to a hilariously wild story about caring for her late mother. And the country music queen has been famous for decades, producing decades' worth of memorable images.

RELATED: These Pictures of a Young Reba McEntire Prove She's Always Been a Star

"I have a collection of beautiful photos of you, and I thought it would be fun to maybe go through them and just maybe describe to everyone how to model so well," Fallon told McEntire. He shared an image of the "Fancy" singer wearing a denim-on-denim outfit, smiling at the camera with her red hair teased to full '80s glory.

"This is called the 'thumbs in pockets.' That's a classic one," said The Tonight Show Host, referring to McEntire's casual pose. Fallon also showed the cover images for two of McEntire's albums, 1995's Starting Over and 1996's What If It's You — the latter which he referred to as the "double leaning," since it looked like she was resting on two pillars at the same time.

"I don't know how you even do that. You're leaning on two pillars at once, and it's nearly impossible, but I think it's fantastic," Fallon observed.

"That's also the look 'Are we done yet?'" joked McEntire.

Singer & actress Reba McEntire during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 2041 on Monday, October 28, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The final photo was a holiday extravaganza, which featured McEntire dressed in a fancy Christmas ensemble as she stood in the middle of a gold frame decorated with red ribbon and mistletoe.

Between his new holiday album and television special, Fallon's as Christmas-obsessed as ever this year, and he loved McEntire's Fa-la-la-la-la photo shoot so much he asked to recreate it with her.

RELATED: Reba McEntire's "Hallelujah, Amen" Song Is Like Comfort Food for Your Soul

Jimmy Fallon Wigs Out with Reba McEntire to Recreate a Classic Christmas Photo

"I do love this holiday frame, and I don't have a Christmas card," Fallon told McEntire. "I was just wondering if you wouldn't mind, would you do me a favor? Could we do a pose for my holiday card? Can I up my game a little bit?"

The Tonight Show Host whipped out a giant red wig from behind his desk, prompting McEntire to exclaim, "Oh, my God, Becky!" as he placed it on his head.

"It is perfect. I love it," she added. Fallon even brought out a replica of the gold frame. The two held it up and posed for their 2024 holiday greeting. Forget the Christmas card — make this the cover for a deluxe edition of Holiday Seasoning!