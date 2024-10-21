Reba McEntire's "Hallelujah, Amen" Song Is Like Comfort Food for Your Soul

Reba McEntire and Cast Talk About Their New Comedy in the Show's First Look | Happy's Place | NBC

Nobody can lift our spirits quite like Reba McEntire.

The star of NBC's Happy's Place has a laundry list of hits spanning decades throughout her impressive country music career. There's a reason why fans call her the Queen of Country Music — and it's because of songs like "Hallelujah, Amen."

Equal parts country ballad and gospel song, "Hallelujah, Amen" is a hymn of inspiration. McEntire's vocals shine as she takes the listener on a spiritual journey that never fails to uplift!. It's the kind of song that would feel equally at home being performed inside a church as it would be played on an old jukebox in a dive bar.

In a 2017 promotional video celebrating the song's release, the current Season 26 Coach of The Voice spoke about its meaning.

"'Hallelujah, Amen' is a song that I didn't know for sure if it was a gospel song," McEntire explained. "But it's a song that talks about when things happen, you really think it may be the worst thing in the world, but after you think about it, that was a true blessing."

McEntire went on to admit that the song quickly became one of her favorites to perform: "I love this song, I love the minors, the chords, everything about it," she said.

What to know about "Hallelujah, Amen" by Reba McEntire

Released in February 2017 as part of McEntire's 31st studio album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, "Hallelujah, Amen" is one of 20 songs that feature the country music legend dipping her toes into the world of gospel music. The first 10 songs are traditional religious hymns, while the last 10 are original McEntire tracks.

When asked by God Updates following the album's release if her process changed when shifting from country to gospel, McEntire confessed that "there's not very much difference at all."

"On this album I wanted to do half the hymns and half the praise and worship that I grew up with," she explained. "But then I wanted to do an equal amount of songs that were new. And so on the new side, I looked for them just like I do country songs. I just find songs that touch my heart and if I like them and I don't get tired of listening to the demo, those are the songs that wind up being the ones I record."