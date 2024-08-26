Carrie Underwood's Surprise Performance of "Goodness of God" Will Fill You with Hope

Zoë Kravitz on Blink Twice and Going to a Taylor Swift Concert with Fiancé Channing Tatum (Extended)

Carrie Underwood fans who attended church in Franklin, Tennessee on August 11 didn't have to wait until the premiere of Sunday Night Football to hear her iconic voice. They received something even better!

She surprised parishioners at Rolling Hills Church with a special performance of the 2019 gospel hit "Goodness of God" for a moment nobody will ever forget.

Watch the angelic and unexpected performance here.

Imagine attending church only to be blown away by an impromptu Carrie Underwood concert? The performance was peak Underwood — flawless tone, undeniable energy, and singing that comes straight from the soul.

Carrie Underwood performs on stage during REFLECTION: THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY at Resorts World Theatre on June 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Resorts World Theatre

The church and Underwood go hand in hand, and her faith has been a significant part of the star's life ever since Underwood was a child.

"Gospel music shaped me as an artist because those were the first things I sang and it was just a great foundation," Underwood said, according to Taste of Country. "We had our little church; my first one probably would have been very tiny, wooden pews, and that was the first time I probably sang as well, was in church."

It shouldn't surprise anyone that many of Underwood's covers are renditions of well-known gospel songs and Christian hymns. Although the 41-year-old has the range to perform anything with astounding precision, there's a certain amount of grace she brings to any worship song.

Here's what to know about "Goodness of God"

Recorded in 2019 by Jenn Johnson and Bethel Music and released on the album Victory, "Goodness of God" quickly became an incredibly popular song in the gospel music world.

Written by a team that included renowned gospel music writers Ed Cash, Ben Fielding, Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, and Jenn Johnson herself, the track peaked at number 15 on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart after its release — but one up-and-coming gospel artist took "Goodness of God" to new heights.

A cover version by CeCe Winans earned the award for Top Gospel Song at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. Her version has been the most successful over the years, eclipsing the original on the Billboard charts. Upon winning the award, Winans called the track "powerful" and thanked the writers of the original version.

"I want to say thank you to the writers of this song 'Goodness Of God,' what a powerful song," she said. "I want to say thank you to all of those who have listened to this song, who have played this song who have allowed this song to really be a part of your heart and a part of your life. I am so grateful."

Underwood's version is similar to Winans' version as it is equally touching and heartfelt.