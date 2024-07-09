Putri Ariani's Voice Has Never Sounded More Powerful Singing "I Will Survive"

Putri Ariani STUNS with "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me" | Finals | AGT 2023 | NBC

The 18-year-old vocalist advanced all the way to the Top 10 in AGT Season 18's Finals.

It's been a year since fans were introduced to the supremely talented Putri Ariani during Season 18 of America's Got Talent, but we're happy to report that the singing sensation is still going strong in 2024!

Ariani was only 17 years old when she blew away Judges' expectations night after night en route to becoming a finalist. Although she didn't win Season 18, the vocal powerhouse won America's collective heart — and in many ways, that's a greater victory than being crowned an AGT champion.

On July 9, the now-18-year-old posted a recent performance in Malaysia — just a stone's throw away from her home country of Indonesia — featuring her tearing the house down with an unforgettable rendition of the classic Gloria Gaynor song "I Will Survive."

From the uplifting words she spoke to the sold-out crowd to the song's vocals, it's a minute well worth experiencing!

Watch Putri Ariani perfectly sing "I Will Survive" Here.

Ariani's range is truly something to behold — she performed "I Will Survive" just as well as Ms. Gaynor did! In fact, this video reminds us of her Season 18 finale performance and, more specifically, what Simon Cowell had to say after it.

After flawlessly covering Elton John's "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" during the Season 18 Finale, Cowell didn't mince words in an epic moment.

Putri Ariani performs during the Season 18 Finale of America’s Got Talent. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

"You are one of those rare little diamonds we come across every few years who is naturally born to do this," he confessed. "You've overcome so much in your life to hopefully fulfill your dream on this show and, boy, after that, do you deserve it."

Ariani has a beautiful way of connecting people through her voice and continuously proves that so-called "disabilities" are just illusions. Sometimes, it's not about what you see; it's about what you feel.

Here's what to know about "I Will Survive"

Released in 1978 as the second single off her Love Tracks album, "I Will Survive" was an unabashed smash hit — and it's just as iconic today as it was nearly 50 years ago!

Gaynor's most well-known song was a success by nearly every metric. It reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 on multiple occasions and took home the Grammy for Best Disco Recording at the 22nd Annual Grammy Awards.

Perhaps most impressively, however, was something that happened in 2016. That's when the original recording of "I Will Survive" was preserved in the National Recording Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" in the eyes of the United States.

The song is significant in countless ways, and artists like Ariani help keep the iconic track alive and well in 2024!