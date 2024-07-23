The SNL host had a guest starring role on SVU 14 years ago, and he looked slightly different than he does today.

Pedro Pascal Looks So Different Without His Beard in This 2010 SVU Episode (VIDEO)

One of Pedro Pascal’s defining traits (other than his sublime style and superb acting skills) is his facial hair. His trademark mustache and seemingly permanent scruffy face make him instantly recognizable — so much so that it’s hard to imagine the 49-year-old star fresh-faced and clean shaven!

Well, there’s no need to imagine anymore. We’ve tracked down a classic episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit featuring the man himself — and he looks so, so different compared to how he looks in 2024.

Let us set the scene for you: Mariska Harigitay’s Olivia Benson and Christoper Meloni’s Elliot Stabler interrogate one of their own, Pascal’s Agent Greer, over suspicions of corruption within the force. (Spoiler alert: Pascal ends up in handcuffs.)

The scene is from SVU Season 12, which was filmed in 2010. By our math, that puts Pascal around the age of 35, years before he (and the rest of the world) discovered how good he looks with facial hair. The 2024 version of Pascal is top-notch, but let’s admit it: 2010 Pascal is equally as good-looking!

Believe it or not, Pascal has appeared as four unique characters in three different shows in the Law & Order franchise. In addition to his role as Special Agent Greer, as seen above, Pascal guest starred in a 2008 episode of the original Law & Order as Tito Cabassa and as two distinct characters in Law & Order: Criminal Intent: Reggie Luckman in 2006 and Kevin Green in 2009. Like many of his fellow actors, he’s been around the block a few times in the Law & Order universe!

How’s that for some Pedro Pascal trivia?

Pedro Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live in 2023

Pascal made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on February 4, 2023, immediately making an impact as one of the most well-received hosts in recent memory. In fact, one of his characters was so successful that he was invited back for a cameo to reprise his instantly iconic role later in the year when his friend, Bad Bunny, took over hosting duties.

Thanks to his SNL success and the recognition he received from starring in The Last of Us, Pascal is quickly becoming a household name — and it wouldn’t surprise anybody to see him host SNL for a second time during the upcoming landmark 50th season!