Stars of Peacock's New Mockumentary Set in The Office Universe Visit Real-Life Local Newspaper to Learn the Job

The printing presses are officially warming up for the Peacock's forthcoming newspaper-centric mockumentary hailing from the duo of Greg Daniels (mastermind behind the American version of The Office) and Michael Koman (co-creator of Nathan for You).

How to Watch Watch every episode of The Office on Peacock.

Set in the same quirky universe as Dunder Mifflin, the new series — rumored to be titled "The Paper" — has added Chelsea Frei (Poker Face), Melvin Gregg (Snowfall), and Ramona Young (Santa Clarita Diet) to the growing cast, which already included Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) in the lead roles.

RELATED: Dwight's Greatest Prank on The Office Was Never Actually Revealed - Here's What Happened

Cast members from Peacock's Office-style series shadow California journalists

In their preparation to make headlines, Frei, Gregg, and Young shadowed real journalists at the Palisadian-Post, a nearly 100-year-old newspaper in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. According to the publication, all three actors learned about "ad sales, circulation, reporting and graphic design to gain a deeper understanding of the inner-workings of a local publication."

Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, and Ramona Young. Photo: Julianne Kaye; Mo McRae; Shannon Wallace

Announced in May of this year, the currently-untitled project will follow the day-to-day operations of a dying, yet historic, paper in Midwestern America. Its only shot at staying in circulation is to recruit a number of volunteer reporters. Given that the show takes place in the same world as The Office, we wouldn't be surprised if this local rag has its reams of office paper supplied by the good folks at Dunder Mifflin.

“It’s been more than 10 years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock,” Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement at the time. "In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper."

Both Daniels and Koman are executive producers along with Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant (co-creators of the original version of The Office from the United Kingdom), Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas.

RELATED: The Office's Hysterical Olympics Episode Deserves a Gold Medal

When will the new series set in The Office universe premiere on Peacock?

Peacock has yet to announce a premiere date for the series. Be sure to check with NBC Insider for regular updates!

How to watch the original episodes of The Office

All nine seasons of The Office are streaming exclusively on Peacock. Seasons 1-7 of the extended Superfan episodes are also available.

The NBCUniversal platform offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!