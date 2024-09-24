Peacock And Blumhouse’s Overnightmare Activation Coming To The Stanley Hotel

Something You've Never Seen Before | The Wild Robot | NBC

Peacock and Blumhouse just announced a three-day experience to celebrate the Halloween season and it is terrifying.

Halloween at Peacock has officially commenced, bringing you some of the creepiest titles right to the streaming service.

And what better way to celebrate the spooky additions than allowing fans to experience the nightmarish season at one of the most infamous sights for horror fans: The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado. The filming location and inspiration for The Shining plays home to this very scary new experience where guests will have a two-night stay at the hotel that will enable them to be fully transported into their favorite Blumhouse horror films.

Photo: NBCUniversal

What is Overnightmare at the Stanley?

The journey starts right as you enter the hotel, which has undergone a complete Blumhouse makeover to fit the scariest needs.

During your stay you will be giving the choice of four different immersive experiences: Freaky, Happy Death Day, The Purge, and Insidious. Each has their own rules and challenges based on the film’s universe, but all have the same goal of sending chills up your spine.

As a reward for surviving the harrowing experiences, guests will be given exclusive screenings to watch the upcoming Peacock series Teacup, premiering on October 10.

And the experience doesn’t end there. Those who dare to attend will be given the opportunity to grab a drink (on the house) and play the highly anticipated Blumhouse video game, Fear the Spotlight.

The Teacup-inspired room is also a harrowing sight to see.

Photo: NBCUniversal

With unexpected interactive character experiences and dozens of opportunities for one-of-a kind photo ops, it’s important to expect the unexpected.

The experience will be available from October 18-20 with limited availability. You can purchase tickets for the event here (if you dare).

There is no set dress code, but feel free to fully get into the eerie atmosphere with your outfits

The essence of these ghoulish films isn’t just lurking inside of the Stanley Hotel. There is currently a Scare Zone in the 2024 Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando dedicated to all things Blumhouse. So, Halloween 2024 is the perfect time to get into the Blumhouse spirit as there are more spooky places to experience its characters in real life than ever before.

Catch some of the scariest Blumhouse titles on Peacock now.