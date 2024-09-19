Love Island USA's Leah and Miguel attend HHN 2024 With Some Surprising Celebs

The Love Island USA Season 6 couple got spooky with some scare actors and celeb friends.

From a villa in Fiji to the spooktacular streets of Hollywood, one Love Island USA couple made a buzzworthy splash at Universal Studios’ premier Halloween event.

On September 13, 2024 — Friday the 13th, of all nights — Love Island USA Season 6 runners-up Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb were spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights 2024, posing alongside some pretty big names for the delightfully terrifying festivities. They weren’t alone, as a few of the park’s after-dark visitors were also photographed with the group.

Miguel rocked a tan, velour sweatsuit — just in time as fall fast approaches — pairing the look with a black head wrap and white sneakers. Leah also looked comfy in her off-the-shoulder white “Montauk” sweater and black bottoms.

The couple’s appearance comes less than a month after they made their relationship official at the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion, hosted by Ariana Madix.

Who joined Miguel and Leah at HHN 2024?

Miguel Harichi, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods, Leah Kateb, Jodie Woods, and Kimora Nicole at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights on September 13, 2024. Photo: Jaleesa Mendez/Universal Studios Hollywood

Miguel and Leah were joined by NBA Player Karl-Anthony Towns — center-forward for the Minnesota Timberwolves — and his girlfriend, model and influencer Jordyn Woods. The two have been an item since 2022, according to People, and were all smiles in the group photo, arm in arm in the nighttime snap.

Woods’ sister, Jodie Woods, and friend Kimora Nicole were also in attendance.

The group posed before the illuminated Universal Plaza, standing in front of a stage equipped with pyrotechnics, skulls, and green and purple lights. With them were a few of the park’s monstrous actors, including a masked punk rocker with a chainsaw, a hatchet-wielding horned skeleton, and an uber-tall three-eyed monster, all of whom captured the very essence of Southern California’s scariest Halloween event.

Miguel and Towns have been friends for some time, with both showing off their friendship in a Sept. 2, 2024, post published on Miguel’s Instagram account.

Miguel and Leah going strong

Miguel and Leah appear in the Season 6 finale of Love Island USA. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Since announcing their status as an official couple at the Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion in August, Miguel and Leah have put their romance on full display. On Sept. 6, 2024, Leah posted a photo of her and her “London Boy” while out for New York Fashion Week.

Of course, there were concerns about whether the couple would ever be, given Miguel’s being based in London and Leah being in California, as previously detailed. After filming ended, Miguel said they FaceTimed for hours, and for Leah’s 25th birthday, he organized a surprise dinner in the Big Apple with the help of Love Island USA winner Serena Page.

Miguel and Leah have since spent their fair share in NYC, as seen in an Aug. 26, 2024, IG post by Leah showing them getting cozy near New York’s Central Park.

However, Miguel and Leah’s trip to Hollywood isn’t all that surprising, especially since Miguel previously told USA Insider that he planned to head out that way.

“I’m definitely going to be going over to L.A. after this. I’m probably going to spend a couple of months there. And that’s where she’s based as well," said Miguel. "So, she wants to show me around her sides of LA and show me her version of it. She wants to take me to her farm, see her animals and stuff, which I’m looking forward to. She knows all the dopest restaurants and whatnot. So I feel like we’ve got some good things planned.”

They’re off to a good start with Halloween Horror Nights, where more celebs are sure to show face as the event continues.

