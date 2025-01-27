Peacock Announces Series Pickup for The Five-Star Weekend, Starring Jennifer Garner

Today, Peacock announced a series pickup for The Five-Star Weekend, based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand. Produced by Universal Content Production (UCP), a part of Universal Studio Group, The Five-Star Weekend follows a group of loosely connected friends sharing a life-changing weekend in Nantucket.

From series creator Bekah Brunstetter (Maid, This Is Us), the series is written and executive produced by Beth Schacter (Billions, Super Pumped). Emmy Award winners Sue Naegle (Pam and Tommy, The Day of the Jackal) and Ali Krug (Pam and Tommy, The Staircase) are also producing the show through their Dinner Party Productions banner. Hilderbrand also serves as executive producer.

The show is part of an overall deal between UCP and Dinner Party Productions. The series received the greenlight after Emmy nominated actor Jennifer Garner (The Last Thing He Told Me, Yes Day) came aboard as executive producer and star.

What to expect from Peacock and Jennifer Garner's new drama series, The Five-Star Weekend

Details regarding Peacock's series adaptation of The Five-Star Weekend are sparse, but we can get a few clues from Hilderbrand's source material. Garner stars as famed food blogger Hollis Shaw. She has a seemingly perfect life: a flourishing career, an adoring audience for her Hungry with Hollis food blog, a heart surgeon husband, and a beautiful house in Nantucket. That life, however, isn’t all that it seems.

Following a heated argument, Hollis’ husband dies in a car accident, and the cracks in her life – her strained marriage, complicated relationship with her daughter, and growing pursuit of validation from her followers – start to spread. In the aftermath of that tragedy, Hollis brings together four friends from different stages in her life for a special weekend at her Nantucket home, the titular Five-Star Weekend.

The first guest is Hollis’ oldest childhood friend Tatum, who is facing down a potential diagnosis of the same cancer that claimed her mother’s life. The next is Dru-Ann, Hollis’ college roommate, now a successful sportscaster dealing with her own public career scandal. Third is Brooke, an adult friend who raised children alongside Hollis. Finally, there is Gigi, a woman Hollis met through the blog. She is a stranger to everyone and has secrets of her own. Hollis’ daughter Caroline is also in attendance to document the weekend for posterity.

The weekend is meant to be a time of calm and healing, a way for Hollis to find a new foundation in the absence of her partner. Instead, it’s a weekend of revealed secrets and mounting tensions. Challenges are faced and overcome, and each of the guests learns something about themselves, about one another, and about friendship.