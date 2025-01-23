Patrick John Flueger Is "Quite Close" with a Chicago Fire Star: "We Travel Together"

Ruzek and Torres Take Fire from One Offender as Atwater Chases Another | Chicago P.D. | NBC

The Chicago P.D. actor got to work with this actor in the upcoming One Chicago crossover.

Crossover events have long been a hallmark of the One Chicago universe, with storylines frequently intersecting Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and Chicago Fire.

Lucky for fans, another big-time crossover event is coming on January 29 revolving around a high-rise explosion that will bring many of our favorite One Chicago characters together to work toward a common goal. But in the media buzz surrounding this upcoming event, sometimes the franchise's biggest stars offer up adorable real-life details when speaking to the press, and this time, Chicago P.D.'s Patrick John Flueger just spilled the beans about a sweet friendship he has with one of the stars of Chicago Fire.

During a January 20 interview with TV Insider, Flueger explained that he's excited for fans to see Adam Ruzek interact with Miranda Rae Mayo's Stella Kidd during an upcoming crossover event, because in real life, he's close friends with the actress.

Due to that off-screen friendship, Flueger is very excited for fans to watch scenes between the "pals" play out in the near future.

"Miranda and I have been quite close for a long time," he revealed. "We travel together, we're pals outside of everything. So getting to finally actually act with her, which I've never done before, and if we have, it's been with a lot of people around, so to do a little one-on-one with her was really fun. We had a good time, really supportive of each other, and I think we found things that weren't necessarily on the page and we had a really good team that we worked with as far as the day players and even the background folks that we were working with were incredible."

"I'm excited for people to see it," Flueger continued. "People were acting their pants off from top to bottom. I mean, you're talking about the person the furthest in the background, these people were giving it. It was impressive."

Man, this crossover event can't come soon enough.

Patrick John Flueger once auditioned to be a Marvel superhero

Although millions know him as Ruzek, Flueger could've easily gone down a different career path if things worked out in his favor!

In an October 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Flueger was tasked with discussing the events of the first episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12 — but interestingly enough, THR spilled the beans and revealed they knew he auditioned for the part of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011! Flueger knew he couldn't get out of not commenting.

"Well first of all, let's be honest with each other: Chris Evans is Captain America," he explained. "He was Captain America before we even tested for the role. He just crushed that role; so, I don't even know why I was in there."