Ruzek and Torres Take Fire from One Offender as Atwater Chases Another | Chicago P.D. | NBC

What to Know About Adam Ruzek's Dad, Bob Ruzek, and the Actor Who Plays Him

Chicago P.D. fans will see a familiar face beginning with the January 22 episode.

How to Watch Watch Chicago P.D. Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Season 12's "Zoe" re-introduces Adam Ruzek's father, Bob, into the mix with a storyline that sees the younger Ruzek take on an unfamiliar role in their relationship.

Here's everything you need to know about the character of Bob Ruzek ahead of tonight's highly-anticipated new episode.

When was the last time Bob Ruzek appeared on Chicago P.D.?

It's been a while since One Chicago fans last saw Bob. He hasn't been heard from since retiring from the force in Season 8, making it four seasons since his last appearance.

The relationship between father and son has always been… interesting, to say the least. While the younger Ruzek has a sound moral compass, the same cannot be said about Bob. The two men had a falling out in Season 8 after it was revealed that Bob was selling information about police informants to local gangs, and as you can imagine, that didn't sit well with Ruzek.

Ultimately, it was another grievance Ruzek had about his father to go along with his dad's other unfortunate vices like gambling and drinking.

However, fans can expect to see their dynamic flipped on its head when Bob re-enters his son's and Kim Burgess' life in "Zoe."

RELATED: Patrick John Flueger Can't Believe He Once Auditioned for This Marvel Superhero Role

Bob Ruzek (Jack Coleman) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 8 Episode 10 "The Radical Truth". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

What can fans expect from the re-emergence of Ruzek's father?

During a recent TV Insider interview with Patrick John Flueger — the man who brings Ruzek to life every week — the star spoke about what fans should expect during Bob's upcoming multi-episode arc.

"Bob's a single parent, made a lot of sacrifices as far as where I think he thought his career might go to raise two kids, Adam and his sister, largely by himself," Flueger explained. "I think Adam really, really likes his dad, even though his dad screws up just like any human being does, maybe drinks a little too much here and there, definitely has a gambling issue, but I think that they're pals and so in this episode when [Adam] has to step into this role, I don't think it's completely foreign to him because I think that he's raised himself on some level."

It sounds like Ruzek may take on a more commanding, fatherly role in his dad's life, a decision that could ultimately benefit their relationship!

"I think it's a comfortable place for him to step into to a certain degree," Ruzek revealed. "I think the reason that he has to step into that position is desperately uncomfortable."

RELATED: You'll Be Surprised About the Actor Who's the Actual "Goofball" on Chicago P.D.

Bob Ruzek (Jack Coleman) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) on Chicago P.D. Season 2 Episode 12. Photo: Elizazbeth Sisson/NBC

Who plays Bob Ruzek on Chicago P.D.?

Bob is memorably portrayed by Jack Coleman, who has appeared in almost too many television shows and movies to count.

However, aside from his work as Bob Ruzek, fans undoubtedly know Coleman thanks to his show-stopping performance as Noah Bennet in the NBC cult classic Heroes more than 20 years ago, as well as the reboot.

The supremely talented 66-year-old also had a significant role in the latter seasons of The Office, playing Senator Robert Lipton, a man harboring a secret while married to Angela.

(Excuse us — State Senator Robert Lipton.)