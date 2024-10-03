You'll Be Surprised About the Actor Who's the Actual "Goofball" on Chicago P.D.

As time goes by, fans are finding out that their favorite One Chicago stars are just like them. (They do have an affinity for dancing and singing their hearts out.)

How to Watch Watch the Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. Wednesday, September 25 at 10/9c on NBC.

In an October 3 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Patrick John Flueger discussed how much "heavy sh–t" the characters on Chicago P.D. go through season after season. Thankfully, the cast has a penchant for constantly keeping things light on the set to offset the mental toll that can sometimes come with filming such dark and heavy storylines.

"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Flueger revealed. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."

Flueger was then asked the logical next question: Who is the Chicago P.D. star who helps lighten the mood the most on set? What may surprise many fans is that Flueger specifically called out one co-star who, on-screen, is usually the toughest nut to crack.

RELATED: Jason Beghe Has the Biggest Smile Laughing with Benjamin Levy Aguilar in Candid Moment

"I don't know if it's one specific person — LaRoyce Hawkins is a funny cat," he explained. "But even Jason [Beghe], as serious as you think he might be, is a goofball. Nobody takes themselves too seriously on our set, not 12 years in."

Jason Beghe appears in Season 10 Episode 21 of "Chicago P.D.". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Patrick John Flueger credits the crew for revitalizing the cast each season

While that kind of levity is clearly welcomed on set — who would say no to Beghe cracking jokes between takes, right?

Flueger went on to describe how the show constantly reinvents itself with each new season, revitalizing the cast and crew and ensuring nobody gets burnt out.

"The thing about our show, as an actor, it sure feels like every few years it does something just different enough that you get reengaged," he said. "The writers, the directors, the producers just do these things that make you feel like you are reengaged. And I don't think that happens all the time. I mean 12 years into it, I feel like, 'Oh, we started again, we're trying something new.' I feel very blessed and happy to be where I am."