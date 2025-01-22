Ruzek and Torres Take Fire from One Offender as Atwater Chases Another | Chicago P.D. | NBC

Is a New Episode of Chicago P.D. on Tonight? (January 22, 2025)

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. has been delivering its trademark grit and gasps, and viewers can't wait to see what happens next.

Season 12 of Dick Wolf's Windy City procedural has been a goosebump-inducing watch as the fearless Intelligence Unit tackles the city's most high-stake cases. Between the blood-pumping police beat, we've adored seeing the squad room take new shape. From new cops making their way to the unit to Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) finally tying the knot after years of on-again-off-again, Chi-Hards have been eating up P.D.'s latest.

"It's a pretty big family," Wolf said in 2019. "Everybody gets along. I mean, there are no squeaky wheels in the cast... I've never had anything like it, which is, I think, only visible to the audience by the fact of how good they are together. There are no line counters. There are no 'Where's my close-up?' It's a remarkably ensemble-like world."

Read on to learn how to watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12.

Is Chicago P.D. new tonight, January 22, 2025? Yes! The logline for the January 22 episode of Chicago P.D. — Season 12, Episode 10 ("Zoe") — reads: "An unexpected visitor causes disruption for Ruzek and Burgess amidst an emotional investigation involving an unidentified young girl."

When do new episodes of Chicago P.D. air? New episodes of Chicago P.D. air on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC. New One Chicago episodes are also available to stream the next day on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. Get hyped for next week's P.D. episode, the three-part One Chicago crossover. The three-hour event is set to deliver the action-packed thrills, and Chi-Hards won't want to miss it.

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago P.D.? Every episode of Chicago P.D. is available on Peacock, the go-to place for a One Chicago catch-up ahead of the crossover.

"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Flueger told The Hollywood Reporter. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.' I'll tell you what: we are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable."