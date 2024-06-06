The Voice Coach showed off his new look while on his The Show: Encore tour .

Niall Horan Grew Out His Beard Even More and It Looks So Good

After years of rocking the scruffy look, former The Voice Coach Niall Horan is letting his beard fill in, and it looks great. The former boy bander continues to evolve his image, from squeaky clean to, well, scruffy clean (he's still so sweet!), and is doing it in style. Check it out below.

Niall Horan rocks a short beard on tour

It's the difference between this unshaven look and this purposefully fuzzy style. And the response from fans is overwhelmingly pro-beard. "i feel like a man who's just seen a victorian woman's ankle," wrote one besotted commenter. "Niall keep the facial hair just like that forever mmkay 🥵😌" suggested another.

Horan is currently touring the globe on his The Show: Encore tour, which has been so successful that they've kept adding dates throughout the year; he's scheduled to play Latin America in October.

Before the tour, he supported the album, The Show, by playing music festivals throughout 2023, and reflected on how much the experiences meant to him.

Niall Horan on The Voice "The Playoffs Part 2" Episode 2418. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

"I’ve dreamt of playing festivals since I was a kid. Thank you to everyone from all around for world for coming out to see us play this year, when you are so spoiled for choice at the these things," Horan wrote on an Instagram post. "Live music is the best thing in the world and the festivals made me even more excited for tour next year. We are currently putting The Show together and I can’t wait for you to see what I have ready for ya."

Horan is a back-to-back The Voice champion

He came, he saw, he conquered. He came back, he saw some more, he conquered again. Horan was a Coach on Seasons 23 and 24 of The Voice, and a "Team Niall" singer won both times, first alongside Gina Miles, then with rocker Huntley.

The secret to his success? It might have something to do with the fact that Horan himself got a career boost from a singing competition. He first found fame as a member of One Direction, a group pieced together from boys who auditioned as solo acts for The X Factor UK, and who found mega success after their time on the show. To date, Niall Horan has the best beard of any former One Direction member.

