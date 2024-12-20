NFL Combine 2025: Date, Schedule & Everything to Know

Nicholas Hoult on Being Stalked by Jude Law & Almost Getting Attacked by Wolves on the Nosferatu Set

What to watch for as the NFL welcomes the incoming class of aspiring 2025 rookies.

For NFL die-hards, the post-Super Bowl lull that sets in on February 10, 2025 will mark the sad but inevitable start of their favorite sport’s deep winter hibernation. It’s the day after Super Bowl LIX, the first in a long and dreary dead period when the cycle of sports news turns away from football — if only for an excruciatingly quiet few short weeks.

But behind the scenes, the NFL never sleeps, and it won’t be all that long before the early buzz surrounding the approach of the 2025 NFL season gives fans plenty to talk about once again. It all begins with the 2025 NFL Combine, the league’s annual scouting event that puts the cream of this year’s college football crop through its paces in front of the critical evaluating eyes of talent representatives from all 32 NFL teams.

What is the 2025 NFL Combine? Formally known (but seldom referred to in media) as the National Invitational Camp (NIC), the NFL Scouting Combine — or simply NFL Combine — is an intensive week-long, invite-only event that assembles approximately 300 aspiring NFL rookies to showcase their post-college talents and skills.

Joe Milton #QB06 of Tennessee participates in the broad jump during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Kara Durrette/Getty Images

For NFL teams and their personnel departments, it’s a chance to formally assess each prospect’s promise as an athlete, as a teammate, and as a long-term financial investment. For players, it’s a chance to raise their standing in the pre-draft pecking order, while perhaps also raising their value before the 2025 NFL Draft rolls along on April 24-26 of 2025.

The NFL explains it best: The Combine “allows NFL scouts to evaluate that year’s top draft-eligible college players on a variety of medical, mental and physical criteria,” serving as an intensive job interview that measures’ each prospect’s physical performance via a number of drills including the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, and similar athletic assessment metrics that fans love to compare as the players' hotly-scrutinized performance numbers begin to flood across social media.

While all players go through the same slate of medical assessments, as well as the same set of physical drills listed above, the NFL Combine also gives teams a chance to fine-tune their interest in prospects who can step in and fill a particular need. Players will go through additional drills that are specific for the position they play, while also having the opportunity to interview with teams that are looking to shore up position-specific talent.

Spencer Rattler #QB10 of South Carolina participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2024. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

When and where is the 2025 NFL Combine? The 2025 NFL Combine will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana, the event’s customary home since 1987. The dates for the 2025 event run from February 27 through March 2, with all on-field assessment activity taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium — the home of the Indianapolis Colts.

Who participates in the 2025 NFL Combine? All 32 NFL teams will be represented at the 2025 NFL Combine, putting aspiring NFL rookies through their athletic performance paces, conducting player interviews, and scheduling a full array of medical assessments.

As you’d probably expect, all eyes will be focused intently on just about every NFL-eligible standout from the 2024 college football season, including Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter — a speedy multi-position player who’s equally at home at cornerback as wide receiver. Heisman finalists Ashton Jeanty (RB, Boise State University) and Cam Ward (QB, University of Miami) also fall near the top of most pre-draft pickers’ leaderboards, alongside top-rated position players like the University of Georgia’s Mykel Williams (DL), the University of Michigan’s Mason Graham (DL), and Hunter’s University of Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders (QB) — to name only a few.

