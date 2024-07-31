Former Olympians Laurie Hernandez and Tim Daggett are among the many talented voices offering highlights and insights throughout the competition.

Who Are the NBC Olympic Gymnastics Commentators? Meet Laurie Hernandez and Team

Meet the people behind the voices!

Alongside Team USA gymnasts at the 2024 Paris Games, there’s a squad of highly skilled, highly excitable announcers calling the athletes’ every move for the fans at home as they twist, tumble, and vault their way into Olympics history.

With five Olympians on the NBC and Peacock men’s and women’s commentary team, the group’s expertise runs deep. So listen up for their informed expertise about such topics as Simone Biles’ off-the-charts degrees of difficulty.

And count on them to just marvel like the rest of us at jaw-dropping moments, like when Stephen Nedoroscik morphed from a bespectacled Clark Kent to bewitching Superman on the pommel horse. And their work doesn't stop when the competition does, as they are also there for the men's and women's gymnastics medal ceremonies.

RELATED: Simone Biles Reveals the Gymnastics Team’s “Official” Nickname — And an NSFW One

Get to know the Paris 2024 Olympics announcers for the gymnastics events.

Laurie Hernandez

Laurie Hernandez attends the 2024 Nova Ball at The Edison Ballroom on February 05, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Gymnastics analyst Laurie Hernandez was part of the gold medal-winning “Final Five” team at 2016 Rio Olympics, where she also took home a silver medal for the balance beam. Paris marks her debut as part of the team of Olympics commentators. She’s already nailing it. USA Today reported that fans said she is “funny, affable, enthusiastic.”

Samantha Peszek

Sunisa Lee of Auburn is interviewed by Samantha Peszek following a gymnastics meet at Neville Arena on February 10, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. Photo: Stew Milne/Getty Images

At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Samantha Peszek was a member of the silver medal-winning U.S. women’s gymnastics team. Because of an ankle injury during warm-ups at the qualifying round, she only competed in the bars event.

Peszek went on to compete in gymnastics, which she began at age 2 as a kid in Indiana, at the collegiate level for the University of California at Los Angeles. Before her gig as an analyst in Paris, she provided commentary on the gymnastics events leading up to the Games.

Tim Daggett

Tim Daggett appears on NBC's "TODAY" show at the Rio Olympics on Monday, August 9, 2016. Photo: Joe Scarnici/NBC

At the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, where he scored a perfect 10 on the high bar, Tim Daggett won a team gold medal and a bronze for the pommel horse. Daggett, who was also a gymnast at UCLA, made his debut behind the scenes as an NBC analyst in Barcelona in 1992. He’s covered gymnastics at every Olympic Games since!

Terry Gannon

Terry Gannon attends the 20th annual Emmys Golf Classic benefiting the Television Academy Foundation at Wilshire Country Club on October 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Play-by-play announcer Terry Gannon carved out an illustrious basketball career at North Carolina State University and became a sports broadcaster in 1986. He joined up with NBC Sports in 2010, covering an array of events. He’s been an announcer for every summer and winter Games since.

RELATED: Simone Biles’ Clap Back at Team USA Critics Is Also Worthy of A Gold Medal

Justin Spring

Justin Spring looks on during the NCAA Men's Gymnastics Championship on April 20, 2019, at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. Photo: Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Spring makes his debut as an analyst for gymnastics at the Paris Games, but he’s well-versed in the sport and has a bronze team medal from the Beijing 2008. Spring has gymnastics experience at both the elite and collegiate levels. Since retiring from the sport in 2009, he’s carved out an extensive coaching career.

Rich Lerner

Rich Lerner in the main broadcast booth by the 18th green for the final round of the Ricoh Women's British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes Golf Club on August 5, 2018 in Lytham St Annes, England. Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images

At Paris 2024, Rich Lerner, a daytime play-by-play announcer, notches his fourth year covering the Games with NBCU. Beyond gymnastic apparatuses, Lerner knows his way around the links.

Zora Stephenson

Zora Stephenson interviews Purdue head coach Ryan Walters following a college football game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and Purdue Boilermakers on September 30, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Photo by Photo: James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Zora Stephenson is an NBCU reporter for women’s gymnastics who conducts interviews with Team USA athletes after the nail-biting competitions are over. Previously, she worked as an NBC Olympics social media host at the 2022 Beijing Games.

John Roethlisberger

John Roethlisberger. Photo: NBC Sports

Direct from his debut as a gymnastics reporter in Tokyo 2020, John Roethlisberger reprises that key role in France. A member of Team USA at the 1992, 1996, and 2000 Olympic Games, Roethlisberger knows the sport. At the U.S. national level he won four all-around titles and four individual event titles on the pommel horse.