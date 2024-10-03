Anyone who's screamed through in a fright-filled attraction will relate to the Fight Night star's experience.

Kevin Hart Absolutely Lost It When Jimmy Fallon Took Him to a Haunted House

Kevin Hart should start thinking twice before accepting an invitation to hang out with Jimmy Fallon.

In June 2014, The Tonight Show Host had the actor-comedian screaming for his life when they rode a terrifying roller coaster together. And two years later in October 2016, Fallon — who's since unveiled his own haunted maze attraction, Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares — asked Hart to accompany him to a New York haunted house called Blood Manor.

"The last time we hung out, you and I rode a roller coaster, remember that?" Fallon told Hart before they entered the frightening immersive experience.

"Yes, I do remember that. It wasn't one of my best moments," the Fight Night star joked.

"Me neither, that was pretty scary! But since Halloween is just around the corner, I wanted to try something even scarier," Fallon told him, teasing that they were heading to a haunt. "I've got to be honest, rollercoasters I'm ok, I can do a little bit. I do not like being scared — I'm for real scared."

"I want to say this: Jump out on me if you want, you'll get a boot to the neck," Hart warned the scare actors before they entered the haunted attraction.

Kevin Hart and Jimmy Fallon during the "Jimmy and Kevin Go to a Haunted House" sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 13, 2016. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Hart's haunted house hang

With cameras strapped to their chests, the two made their way through the darkened maze as scare actors jumped out and grabbed their ankles, trying to deliver their best fright.

Fallon and Hart confronted a killer creep armed with a chainsaw, and an undead creature feasting on another victim. But it was the final room, a blacklight-lit graffiti alley, where Hart absolutely lost it as he was terrorized by a group of neon ghouls.

The two survived (barely). Standing at Blood Manor's exit, Hart jokingly explained to the viewers at home, "If you guys watch this and at any point it looks like I was afraid, I'm an actor. That's me acting."

Hart definitely thought he was in the clear — but Blood Manor got one final scare in, prompting him to tell Fallon, "I'm out!"

How to get tickets to Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares

In September 2024, Fallon gave another one of his famous friends a good scare when he brought Prince Harry along with him to his own haunted immersive experience, Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares. The maze consists of 10 rooms, each one inspired by some of Fallon's "deepest, darkest nightmares" like werewolves, aliens, brain-eating zombies, murderous AI robots, a cornfield with killer scarecrows, and there's even a creepy abandoned gas station.

The attraction opened to the public on Friday, September 20, and will run select nights through October 31.

‘Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares' immersive haunted maze. Photo: NBCUniversal

Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares is located at 630 5th Avenue, on the Rink Level of Rockefeller Center in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

Head over to the Tonightmares website for more info and to BOO-k tickets... if you dare.